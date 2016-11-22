Agencies

MYAMMAR

Rohingya villages hit: group

Human Rights Watch said high-definition satellite images show 820 newly identified structures destroyed this month in five Rohingya Muslim villages in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine State. In a statement yesterday, the US-based group urged the government to invite the UN to assist in an impartial investigation. The government has admitted using helicopter gunships in support of ground troops in counterinsurgency operations in the area since nine police officers were killed in attacks last month. Rohingya Muslims have been violently targeted in Rakhine State, where the Buddhist majority views them as illegal migrants despite inhabiting the region for generations.

NEW ZEALAND

China FTA to be upgraded

China and New Zealand have agreed to start formal negotiations to upgrade the pair’s free-trade agreement (FTA), New Zealand Prime Minister John Key said yesterday. Key said in an e-mailed statement that the upgrade would ensure the existing trade agreement “takes into account the FTAs that China has negotiated with other trading partners since 2008.” The first round of negotiations would begin in the first half of next year and would be followed by an as yet unknown number of talks that would take place in both China and New Zealand. Issues that would be covered include technical barriers to trade, such as customs rules, as well as e-commerce, competition policy and the environment. China entered into a free-trade agreement with New Zealand, the first Western country to do so, in 2008, which has helped the Asian giant grow to become New Zealand’s largest goods export partner.

RWANDA

Catholic Church apologizes

The nation’s Catholic Church on Sunday apologized for its role in the 1994 genocide, saying it regretted the actions of those who participated in the massacres. “We apologize for all the wrongs the church committed. We apologize on behalf of all Christians for all forms of wrongs we committed. We regret that church members violated [their] oath of allegiance to God’s commandments,” said the statement by the Conference of Catholic Bishops, which was read out in parishes across the country. The statement acknowledged that church members planned, aided and executed the genocide, in which over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists. “Forgive us for the crime of hate in the country to the extent of also hating our colleagues because of their ethnicity. We didn’t show that we are one family but instead killed each other,” the statement said. Bishop Phillipe Rukamba, spokesman for the Catholic Church, said the statement was timed to coincide with the formal end on Sunday of the Holy Year of Mercy declared by Pope Francis to encourage greater reconciliation and forgiveness in his church and in the world.

AUSTRALIA

Snakes in the grass strike

A man working to clear trees and shrubs in the Outback has been bitten by venomous snakes twice in three days. The RACQ Rescue helicopter service said in a statement on Monday the 18-year-old man was bitten on his right leg by an unidentified snake in a field in Queensland state Friday. After treatment, he returned to work in the same field and was bitten by a brown-colored snake Sunday. A helicopter flew him back to Mackay Base Hospital 300km for treatment.