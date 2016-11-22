Protest against hate graffiti in New York park

NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

On Friday, swastikas and the words “Go Trump” were discovered in graffiti on a jungle gym in Brooklyn Heights. By Sunday, the scrawl had been erased and in its place was a pile of marigolds, chrysanthemums and tiny paper hearts as a rally echoed across the playground, condemning the failure of US president-elect Donald Trump to address a rash of hate crimes linked to his name.

“People came to the park and wrote not nice things here,” Mel Lee, 43, said quietly to his five-year-old son, Bryce, at the rally, crouching beside him near the locomotive-shaped jungle gym.

“Who were the bad people?” the boy asked.

His father could not answer.

Bryce tried again: “Where are the good guys?”

The park where the graffiti was found is named after the rapper Adam Yauch, better known as MCA of the Beastie Boys, who died of cancer in 2012. Yauch had played in the park as a child.

At the rally on Sunday, his longtime bandmate Adam Horovitz, known as Ad-Rock, called on New Yorkers to reject the hateful messages of the defacement and many other episodes in New York in recent weeks against Muslims, blacks and other minority groups.

“This is homegrown terrorism for real,” Horovitz said.

He was joined at the podium in the middle of the park by several imams, a rabbi and a half-dozen elected officials, who led the crowd in singing the national anthem, We Shall Overcome and America the Beautiful.

Reports of hate crimes in New York City have increased more than 30 percent this year, to 328. Anti-Semitic hate crimes rose to 111 from 102.

Muslims were the target of 25 reported attacks this year as of Nov. 13, compared with 12 over the same period last year, according to data compiled by the police.

Speaking at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced measures to fight the offenses, including the creation of a State Police unit that would combat what he called the “explosion of hate crimes in our state.”

The new unit would consist of investigators who specialized in bias crimes and who would aid the state’s district attorneys in prosecuting them, according to the governor’s office.

Adam Yauch Park, a small triangular space in an upscale neighborhood, was thronged with people, some of whom climbed the playground equipment and sat on the monkey bars.

They lined State Street when the park became too full, holding children and shaggy dogs.

Speakers at the rally, including US Representative Nydia Velazquez and New York state Senator Daniel Squadron, both Democrats, blamed Trump, whose language during the presidential campaign, they said, deepened divisions.

“If hate is carried out in his name and he says nothing, it becomes his hate,” Squadron said through a megaphone.

Spokesmen for Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

Horovitz ended his speech at the rally with some of his band’s lyrics. “Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten,” he said as the crowd recited with him. “From the Battery to the top of Manhattan / Asian, Middle Eastern and Latin / Black, white — New York, you make it happen.”