Merkel to seek a fourth term

AP, BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has steered Germany through several global crises as its first female leader, on Sunday said she would seek a fourth term in elections next year, when she could find herself up against the anti-immigrant populist tide that has swept both Europe and the US.

“I literally thought about this decision endlessly ... but I am ready to run for office again,” Merkel told reporters after meeting with high-ranking members of her center-right party. “I want to serve Germany.”

Repeatedly named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine, 62-year-old Merkel has been cast by some as the last powerful defender of liberal values in the West following US Republican candidate Donald Trump’s election as the next US president.

The nationalist Alterative for Germany party (AfD) could prove to be one of the biggest stumbling blocks to Merkel’s re-election. The party, now represented in 10 state parliaments, has aggressively campaigned against her decision to welcome an estimated 890,000 refugees into Germany last year, many of them Muslims fleeing the war-torn Middle East and Africa.

Trump’s election and Britain’s vote in June to withdraw from the EU have reflected, in part, growing populist and anti-immigrant sentiment among voters. Elections next year could also see a far-right politician become president of France.

Merkel said she expects strong challenges from the left and right fringes as Germany has become more polarized.

“This election will be difficult — like no other election since the reunification” of West and East Germany in 1990, she said.

A date has not been set for the election, but it would take place some time between Aug. 23 and Oct. 22.

EXPECTATIONS

Clearly the dominant leader in Europe, Merkel urged caution against outsized expectations about what she might yet achieve.

“Everything that’s about how it all depends on me, especially after the elections in the US, honors me, but at the same time I find it very much grotesque and almost bizarre,” she said. “No person ... not even with the biggest experience, can turn things in Germany, Europe and in the world more or less to the good, and especially not the chancellor of Germany.”

Merkel is seeking re-election as chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union party at its convention next month, but faces no serious opposition.

A physicist by training, Merkel became chancellor in 2005. She is the first leader of a reunited Germany to have grown up in the former East Germany. If she wins next year and serves the entire four-year term, Merkel will match her one-time mentor and former German chancellor Helmut Kohl’s postwar record of 16 years in office.

Nearly 60 percent of Germans surveyed in a recent poll said they wanted Merkel to run again, said Manfred Guellner, head of the Forsa polling agency.

“In these difficult times, Merkel is a pillar of stability,” Guellner told reporters. “People have the feeling she represents German interests well abroad.”

While she has never been described as a visionary or earned much praise for stirring speeches, Merkel — sometimes referred to as Mutti, or “Mom,” in Germany — has won respect for being tough, shrewd and dogged in tackling problems.

CRISES WRANGLER

She has dealt with several international crises, including the Eurozone debt crisis in 2008-2009, for which she brokered compromises among fractious EU leaders.