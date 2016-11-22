South Korean opposition mulls impeaching Park

AFP, SEOUL

The impeachment of embattled South Korean President Park Guen-hye in a snowballing corruption case inched closer yesterday when the main opposition party said it was examining its options.

The move comes one day after prosecutors named Park as a criminal suspect in a major influence-peddling case.

“We will immediately review the timing and methods of impeachment and set up a subcommittee to review a push for impeachment,” said Choo Mi-ae, head of the opposition liberal Democratic Party.

Two smaller opposition parties have already said they would seek to remove her.

Lawmakers have been under growing public pressure to oust Park, with weekly mass protests drawing hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country.

However, with impeachment proceedings likely to drag on for months, the Democratic Party has been reluctant to move because of fears of a backlash from conservative voters.

On Sunday, Seoul prosecutors said Park had colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil, who is accused of coercing more than US$60 million from local firms and meddling in state affairs.

Park’s five-year term ends in February 2018, and observers said she is likely to do all she can to serve out her time, because a sitting president cannot be charged with a criminal offense except insurrection or treason.

The three opposition parties hold a combined 55 percent of parliamentary seats — short of the two-thirds majority required to pass an impeachment bill.

However, dozens of lawmakers in Park’s own party on Sunday vowed to support a push for her impeachment, wary of growing public anger about the scandal.