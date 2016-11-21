China eyes Internet curbs, citing fake news and terrorism

Reuters, WUZHEN, China

China’s ambitions to tighten up regulation of the Internet have found a second wind in old fears — terrorism and fake news.

Chinese officials and business leaders speaking at the third World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China, last week called for more rigid cybergovernance, pointing to the ability of militants to organize online and the spread of false news items during the recent US election as signs cyberspace had become dangerous and unwieldy.

Ren Xianling (任賢良), the vice minister of China’s top Internet authority, on Thursday said that the process was akin to “installing brakes on a car before driving on the road.”

Ren, No. 2 at the Cyberspace Administration of China, recommended using identification systems for netizens who post fake news and rumors, so they could “reward and punish” them.

The comments come as US social networks Facebook and Twitter face a backlash over their role in the spread of false and malicious information generated by users, which some say helped sway the US presidential election in favor of Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Over the past year, China has formalized a series of Internet controls, including a controversial cybersecurity law passed earlier this month, rules that overseas business groups say could block foreign firms from the market.

However, some fear such controls could hinder the growth and innovation that is boosting Chinese influence in global tech.

The Wuzhen conference, held annually in the picturesque town outside Shanghai, gave a glimpse of China’s tougher new stance; in past years attendees were given unfettered access to Web sites normally blocked by China’s “Great Firewall,” including Google and Facebook, but not this year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Wednesday addressed the conference in a short video speech, repeating calls to respect “cybersovereignty” — the imposition of government controls over cyberspace within China’s borders.

Cybersovereignty is seen as a direct challenge to the US-led view, which encourages nongovernment stakeholders to take the lead in governing specific Internet industries.

China’s new cyber law, which comes into effect in June next year, has sparked concerns of heavy-handed surveillance and local data storage requirements.

China’s Internet regulator says the law does not target foreign firms and is designed to mitigate cyberterrorism threats to “critical infrastructure.”

China’s top tech firms rallied behind Beijing at the event, lending support for the recent cybersecurity regulations and pointing to the role of social media in Trump’s election as a cautionary tale in the fight against fake news.

Ma Huateng (馬化騰), the chairman and chief executive of Tencent Holdings, which oversees China’s most popular social networking app, WeChat, said Trump’s win sent an “alarm” to the global community about the dangers of fake news, a view echoed by other executives at the event.

Trump’s popularity “reinforces wariness about how much freedom should be allowed in the use of the Internet in China,” said Yuan Jingdong (袁勁東), an associate professor at Sydney University specializing in Asia-Pacific Security.