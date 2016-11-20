Agencies

SWITZERLAND

WHO downgrades Zika risk

The WHO on Friday announced that the Zika virus outbreak, linked to deformations in babies’ heads and brains, no longer poses a world public health emergency, though it warned the epidemic remains a challenge. Brazil, the epicenter of the outbreak, has refused to downgrade the risk, while experts swiftly lashed out against the WHO decision. “The Zika virus remains a highly significant and long-term problem, but it is not any more a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Emergency Committee chairman David Heymann said.

UNITED STATES

Four charged over beating

Chicago police said four people have been charged in the videotaped beating of a man as bystanders yelled “Don’t vote Trump.” Authorities said 26-year-old Julian Christian, 21-year-old Rajane Lewis, 20-year-old Dejuan Collins and a 17-year-old girl who was not identified were each charged with vehicular hijacking in the Nov. 9 incident. Christian is from Broadview, Illinois, and Lewis and Collins are from Chicago. Forty-nine-year-old David Wilcox said he was attacked after another car scraped his. He said he was beaten after parking and asking the other driver if he had insurance. Someone drove off with Wilcox’s car during the attack on Chicago’s West Side. Wilcox acknowledges he supports president-elect Donald Trump, but said he told no one in the crowd that.

KIRIBATI

Shark sanctuary launched

Kiribati has established a large shark sanctuary that would help ensure the creatures are protected across much of the central Pacific ocean. I-Kiribati Vice President Kourabi Nenem said at the sanctuary’s launch on Friday that the nation was committed to protecting sharks from exploitation and overfishing. Kiribati has banned commercial shark fishing in the sanctuary, which is about the size of India. Palau established the first shark sanctuary in the region in 2009 and has been followed by the Marshall Islands, French Polynesia and other nations. The Pew Charitable Trusts estimates 100 million sharks are killed each year by commercial fisheries. It says sharks are vulnerable to overfishing because they are slow to mature and reproduce. Sharks are prized for their fins, which are used in shark fin soup.

UNITED STATES

Man arrested over road tolls

Authorities said a New Jersey man was arrested after racking up more than 300 toll violations and failing to pay more than US$20,000 in tolls and fees. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that James Clicerio, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was arrested on Thursday after failing to pay a toll at the Outerbridge Crossing connecting Staten Island and Pert Amboy. The fees and violations totaled US$20,869. Clicerio faces larceny and obstructing governmental administration charges.

UNITED STATES

Letter sells for US$30k

An angry letter from John Lennon to Paul and Linda McCartney written shortly after the Beatles’ breakup has been sold at auction for nearly US$30,000. The two-page typed draft, with handwritten annotations by Lennon, was sold on Thursday by Boston-based RR Auction. RR said the letter is believed to have been written in 1971 in response to criticism Lennon received from Linda McCartney about his decision to not publicly announce his departure from the band. The letter is profanity-filled and sometimes rambling.