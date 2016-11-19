Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Drug lord repatriated

A suspected Philippine drug lord, whose father was killed in an alleged gunfight in prison, was yesterday repatriated from the United Arab Emirates, promising to tell all he knows about the narcotics trade in a move seen to bolster President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs. Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr arrived in handcuffs and flak jacket at Manila’s airport with a police team that fetched him from Abu Dhabi. National police chief Ronald dela Rosa escorted him from the airport to a maximum-security facility at the police headquarters. Espinosa’s father, town mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr, was arrested last month. He had agreed to cooperate with officials, but was killed on Nov. 5 in an alleged gunfight with police inside his jail cell. Senators investigating the case suspect it was an intentional killing. At a news conference at the police headquarters, the younger Espinosa apologized to Duterte and asked for a chance to turn a new leaf.

SINGAPORE

Drug traffickers executed

The city-state yesterday executed two foreigners convicted of drug trafficking, authorities said, a day after its highest court rejected final bids for both men to escape the gallows. The Nigerian and Malaysian were hanged after their last-minute appeals were thrown out. “A 38-year-old male Nigerian national, Chijioke Stephen Obioha, had his death sentence carried out ... at Changi Prison Complex,” the Central Narcotics Bureau said in a statement. Separately, the bureau also confirmed the execution of 31-year-old Malaysian Devendran Supramaniam, who was convicted of trafficking heroin. He was arrested in May 2011 at the border checkpoint with Malaysia carrying 2.7kg of a powdery substance that contained 83.36g of pure heroin.

AUSTRALIA

Man sets himself on fire

A man set himself on fire in a Melbourne bank yesterday morning, causing an explosion that left himself and five bystanders with serious burns, officials said. Another 21 people ranging from children to adults in their 80s were taken to hospitals with breathing problems following the fire at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia branch in the suburb of Springvale, an ambulance service statement said. The 21-year-old suspect, a local resident, was taken to a hospital in a serious condition, police said. Police Inspector Jacqui Poida said investigators had yet to determine a motive. “He had some sort of accelerant with him in a container,” Poida said. “He walked into the bank and he lighted that accelerant which caused some sort of fire within the bank.”

UNITED STATES

Skit brings reprimand

Two 10th-grade students at a San Antonio high school and their teacher have been reprimanded for the performance of a skit portraying the assassination of president-elect Donald Trump. The San Antonio Express-News reports the skit, titled “The Assassination of Donald Trump,” was performed last week at Marshall High School. One of the boys used a gunfire sound effect from a cellphone; the other boy, playing Trump, fell to the ground. Barry Perez, spokesman for the Northside Independent School District, said the “appropriate action” had been taken against the three, and that the teacher had apologized. The parents of a student who viewed the skit complained to district officials and said they had hoped for harsher measures.