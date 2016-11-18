Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Prosecutor law passed

The National Assembly yesterday passed a law that would allow a special prosecutor to investigate a corruption scandal threatening President Park Geun-hye’s administration. The opposition-controlled assembly also voted for a parliamentary investigation into allegations that Park allowed a secretive confidante to manipulate power and amass an illicit fortune. The law passed yesterday requires Park to select a special prosecutor among two candidates proposed by opposition parties to lead an investigation aimed at exposing her own wrongdoings. The special prosecutor can form a team of 60, including up to 20 state prosecutors, and will have 90 days to investigate and determine whether to pursue charges.

TURKEY

More mayors detained

Police yesterday detained the mayor of the southeastern city of Van, security sources said, a day after arresting the mayors of Siirt and Tunceli in a crackdown on politicians accused of links to Kurdish militants. The sources also said Ankara had appointed administrators to replace elected mayors and run the municipalities in the provinces of Siirt and Mardin in the mainly Kurdish southeast.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Post-truth’ word of the year

Oxford dictionary editors have chosen their word of the year: “post-truth,” a term sometimes used to describe the current political climate. Oxford Dictionaries on Wednesday said that use of the term rose 2,000 percent between last year and this year, often in discussions of Britain’s decision to leave the EU and the campaign of US president-elect Donald Trump. It’s often used in the phrase “post-truth politics” and is defined as belonging to a time in which truth has become irrelevant. Runners-up for this year include “Brexiteer,” an advocate of the UK leaving the EU; the extreme conservative movement known as the “alt-right” and hygge, the Danish concept of domestic coziness.

UNITED STATES

Final call for ‘Duck Dynasty’

The Duck Dynasty family says its A&E series will end after this season. The announcement topped Wednesday’s debut episode of the show’s 11th season. The show, one of reality TV’s biggest hits, starred a successful Louisiana duck-call-making family, the Robertsons. They said it was a family decision to make this season the final chapter. The last flight of Duck Dynasty will be broken into halves. The show will run through Jan. 18, take a break and then resume on March 1. The series finale is set for April 12. However, the family said there could be specials in the future.

THAILAND

Flag fish brings big bucks

A Siamese fighting fish with the colors of the national flag has been bought for 53,500 baht (US$1,530) at an online auction, possibly making it the most expensive Betta fish ever sold. Pictures of the fish, with its blue, red and white horizontal stripes mimicking the flag, went viral after its breeder Kachen Worachai posted them on a private Betta fish auction group on Facebook. Kachen said yesterday that he had expected someone to buy the fish for a few thousand baht, but was shocked when the bid hit 10,000 baht on the second day. “I never expected my fish to go for this price,” said Kachen, a 40-year-old convenience store owner who breeds fish as a hobby. “The chance of getting a fish with the flag’s exact color is like one in 100. So many people have tried to breed the Thai flag colors. Luck was really on my side.”