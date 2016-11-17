Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Boeing P-8A delivered

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has taken delivery of the Royal Australian Air Force’s first Boeing P-8A surveillance and anti-submarine aircraft. Turnbull said the airplane that landed at Canberra air force base yesterday would take a frontline role in preventing asylum seekers from reaching the Australian coast by boat. The air force is to receive 12 of the modified Boeing 737 jets by March 2020 for A$5 billion (US$3.77 billion). The airplane is to take over the coastal surveillance role that the Lockheed P-3 Orion has carried out since 1968. Australia expects a new wave of asylum seekers to come from Indonesia by boat after a weekend announcement that the US had agreed to resettle up to 1,600 of the nation’s refugees.

INDIA

Swaraj receiving treatment

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj yesterday said that she is being treated for kidney failure and undergoing tests for a possible transplant. Swaraj, one of the country’s best-known female politicians and a veteran leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Twitter that she was undergoing dialysis at a private hospital in New Delhi. “I am in AIIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences] because of kidney failure. Presently, I am on dialysis,” the 64-year-old said from her verified Twitter account, which has more than 6.5 million followers. “I am undergoing tests for kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless.” The Press Trust of India news agency said Swaraj, who suffers from chronic diabetes, had been admitted to AIIMS on Monday last week.

NEW ZEALAND

Drone makes pizza delivery

The world’s first pizza drone delivery was yesterday claimed by the local division of fast-food giant Domino’s, as it looks to grab a slice of a potentially hot future market. Domino’s said it used a drone to deliver two pizzas to a customer at Whangaparaoa, just north of Auckland. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises CEO Don Meij said drones were set to become an essential part of pizza deliveries. “They can avoid traffic congestion and traffic lights, and safely reduce the delivery time and distance by traveling directly to customers’ homes,” he said. “This is the future. Today’s successful delivery was an important proof of this concept.” He said tests would continue at Whangaparaoa this week, with a view to expanding the delivery area next year.

VIETNAM

William arrives for meeting

Britain’s Prince William has arrived on his first visit to the nation, where he is to take part in an international conference on illegal wildlife trade in the fight to protect elephants, rhinoceroses and other endangered species from extinction. The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of United for Wildlife, was yesterday to meet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh before attending the two-day conference starting today in Hanoi. “He knows the people of Vietnam will share his concern that we have less than 25 years to save some of our most iconic species from extinction. He believes Vietnam has a real opportunity to be leaders in wildlife conservation,” the prince’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. On Saturday, authorities destroyed 2,253kg of seized elephant ivory and rhinoceros horns, sending a message that the government wants illegal wildlife trafficking stopped. The Hanoi conference on illegal wildlife trade is to bring together leaders and senior officials from more than 40 countries, as well as experts from international wildlife conservation groups.