Seoul prosecutors question ex-vice minister over graft

AFP, SEOUL

South Korean prosecutors yesterday questioned a former vice sports minister as their probe into the corruption scandal engulfing South Korean President Park Geun-hye spreads to preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Park is under pressure over shadowy confidant Choi Soon-sil, who is accused of using her personal ties with the president to coerce local firms to donate millions of dollars to nonprofit foundations Choi then used for personal gain.

Kim Chong, who served as vice sports minister for three years until last month, is accused of helping Choi’s foundations win lucrative state contracts.

He was mobbed by reporters as he walked into the Seoul prosecutors’ office yesterday, TV footage showed.

He is also accused of pressuring a former head of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games organizing committee to resign after he refused to award a contract to a firm linked with Choi.

Cho Yang-ho, the chairman of Korean Air, took control of the committee in 2014 when it was struggling with construction delays and funding problems. He is widely credited with turning the situation around and bringing in big-name sponsorship — but abruptly resigned in May.

He has said media reports that he was forced out by Kim for refusing to help Choi are “90 percent correct.”

Prosecutors are also investigating whether Kim played a role in a recent decision by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to provide a cash subsidy to a winter sports foundation run by Choi’s niece, who is widely seen as her key aide.