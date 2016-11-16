ICC says US forces might be guilty of war crimes

AP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands

US armed forces and the CIA might have committed war crimes by torturing detainees in Afghanistan, the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor on Monday said in a report, raising the possibility that US citizens could be indicted even though Washington has not joined the global court.

“Members of US armed forces appear to have subjected at least 61 detained persons to torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity on the territory of Afghanistan between 1 May 2003, and 31 December 2014,” the report issued by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s office said.

The report said that CIA operatives might have subjected at least 27 detainees in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania and Lithuania to “torture, cruel treatment, outrages upon personal dignity and/or rape” between December 2002 and March 2008.

Most of the alleged abuse happened in 2003 and 2004, the report said.

Prosecutors said they would decide “imminently” whether to seek authorization to open a full-scale investigation in Afghanistan that could lead to war crimes charges.

US Department of State spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said that Washington does not believe an ICC investigation is “warranted or appropriate.”

“The United States is deeply committed to complying with the law of war and we have a robust national system of investigation and accountability that more than meets international standards,” Trudeau said.

A Pentagon spokesman, US Navy Captain Jeff Davis, said officials were awaiting more details about the ICC findings before commenting.

Established in 2002, the ICC is the world’s first permanent court set up to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

More than 120 countries around the world are members, but superpowers — including the US, Russia and China — have not signed up.

Then-US president Bill Clinton signed the Rome treaty that established the court on Dec. 31, 2000. Former US president George W. Bush renounced the signature, citing fears that Americans could be unfairly prosecuted.

Even though the US is not a member of the court, Americans could still face prosecution at its headquarters in The Hague if they commit crimes within its jurisdiction in a country that is a member, such as Afghanistan, and are not prosecuted at home.

So far, all of the ICC’s trials have dealt with crimes committed in Africa.

Prosecutors say investigations are also reportedly under way in Poland, Romania and Lithuania — all signatories to the Rome Statute — into possible crimes at CIA detention facilities in those countries.

The abuse allegations came in a wide-ranging annual report into the prosecution office’s so-called preliminary examinations, which involve studying reports of possible crimes to establish whether they fall under the court’s jurisdiction.

Before deciding to open a full-scale investigation, ICC prosecutors have to establish whether they have jurisdiction and whether the alleged crimes are being investigated and prosecuted in the countries involved.