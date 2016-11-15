Agencies

KOSOVO

National phone code granted

The nation is to finally get its own international telephone code in the middle of next month after six years of talks with neighboring Serbia, authorities in Pristina announced on Sunday. The Balkan territory unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move consistently denied by Belgrade. The two sides have been negotiating to improve ties since 2011 under guidance from the EU, but several issues had remained unresolved including disputed state property and, until now, the dialing code. “Kosovo will have its own international dialing code, +383,” Minister for Dialogue Edita Tahiri said. The International Telecommunication Union is to officially launch the code on Dec. 15, she added. Landlines currently use the same dialing code as Serbia. Mobile phone users trying to reach Kosovo from abroad must first dial the code for Monaco or Slovenia.

MEXICO

Missing priest found alive

A priest who was abducted has been found alive after three days, but “with notable signs of torture,” the Roman Catholic Church said on Sunday. The Reverend Jose Luis Sanchez Ruiz was the third priest abducted in Veracruz since September. The other two were found shot to death a few days after they were kidnapped. Although Sanchez Ruiz was spared that fate, his abduction brought new attention to attacks on priests, which also saw another priest killed in Michoacan in September. Prosecutors have suggested that robbery might have been the motive in all three killings this year. His disappearance sparked two days of unrest in Catemaco, which is known for its faith healers and exuberant jungle. Angry residents burned part of the town hall and a police patrol truck while demanding the release of the priest. The Reverend Aaron Reyes, spokesman for the diocese, told the Milenio television news channel that Sanchez Ruiz had been threatened in recent days because of his activism. Sanchez Ruiz took part in a recent protest of high electricity bills, an important issue in the town because of its extreme heat.

UNITED STATES

Musician Leon Russell dies

Musician Leon Russell, a top session player in the 1960s and 1970s who later had a successful solo career with such hits as Tight Rope and Lady Blue, has died. He was 74. An e-mail from Leon Russell Records to The Associated Press said Russell died in Nashville on Saturday night. The e-mail cites Russell’s wife as the source of the information. Russell had heart bypass surgery in July and was recovering from that at the time of his death. Russell was primarily a keyboard player. He played backup for Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys and many other artists. John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played on Russell’s solo debut, Leon Russell.

UNITED STATES

Ninja steals sword

A sword is missing from an Alaska card shop after a burglar in a ninja outfit broke in. KTVA-TV reports security cameras filmed the costumed suspect entering a business in Anchorage sometime after it closed on Friday and leaving with what looked to be the Japanese-style, curved sword. Spenard Bosco’s employee Erich Helmick said inventory is being checked, but that so far it seems the sword is the only item missing. Helmick said the Anchorage Police Department responded to the incident and a report has been filed.