Thailand bullish on tourism after month of mourning

AFP, CHIANG MAI, Thailand

Tourist arrivals to Thailand have not been hit by a strict mourning period for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, authorities said yesterady, as curbs on entertainment and celebration imposed since his death one month ago were eased.

King Bhumibol’s death on Oct. 13 after a seven-decade reign has sparked mass displays of mourning and left the politically divided nation without its only unifying figure.

The junta, which seized power in 2014, instituted an initial month-long mourning period, which lapsed yesterday.

In the past month, Thais have worn black or white, bars have closed early, many sporting events and concerts have been canceled, with TV networks even ordered to pull soap operas from their schedules.

The measures had raised fears that tourists would be deterred from visiting a country renowned for its wild nightlife and carefree atmosphere, just as peak visitor season gets into swing.

However, Tourism Authority of Thailand official Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said a target set before the king’s death of a record 32 million arrivals for this year — up from 30 million last year — remained in reach.

“So far numbers have not dropped, that’s from the surveys we did and from numbers from overseas offices,” Chattan told reporters.

“The government wants life to go on and we also want that,” he added.

Despite the month-long restrictions on entertainment and celebration, authorities have also struck a pragmatic note, aware of potential damage to the cash-cow tourism sector — a rare bright spot in an otherwise gloomy economy.

Similar pragmatism has emerged in the country’s red-light districts, with venues turning down the music and go-go dancers swapping their usually garish outfits for black bikinis and dresses.

Despite the easing of restrictions on entertainment, festivities are likely to remain comparatively muted for the foreseeable future.

Thais were yesterday evening to mark the annual Loy Krathong religious festival, a picturesque celebration where millions of candles are floated on rivers or lanterns released into the air. However, fireworks have been forbidden, deemed not in keeping with the somber national mood.

“Authorities will enforce ... the order banning the lighting of fireworks,” Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told reporters, adding that those who breach it face up to three years in jail.