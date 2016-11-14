Agencies

MEXICO

Kidnapping sparks fire

Townspeople angry over the feared kidnapping of a priest set fire inside an eastern town’s municipal building on Saturday, weeks after two other clerics were killed in the same state, Veracruz. Dozens of protesters had stormed the town hall in Catemaco earlier in the day and returned in the evening to burn part of it, demanding that Father Jose Luis Sanchez Ruiz be found alive. They also torched a police car. Father Aaron Reyes, spokesman for the diocese of San Andres Tuxtla, said the protesters are not linked to the church and used the priest’s disappearance as a motive to protest. Sanchez Ruiz, 54, was last seen on Thursday. He had received threats after complaining about crime in Catemaco, according to a priest who requested anonymity for security reasons.

IRAQ

HRW warns over Peshmerga

Kurdish security forces have unlawfully destroyed Arab homes and villages in the north of the country over the past two years in what may amount to a war crime, rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday. Kurdish Peshmerga fighters are part of a 100,000-strong alliance that is battling to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group, but has so far gained just a small foothold in the city. HRW said in a report that violations between September 2014 and May in 21 towns and villages within disputed areas of Kirkuk and Nineveh provinces had followed “a pattern of apparently unlawful demolitions.”

UNITED STATES

Farage meets Trump

British European Parliament member and Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage has become the first British politician to meet with president-elect Donald Trump since his win, the UK Independence Party (UKIP) confirmed late on Saturday. Trump hosted Farage at his New York City residence, where they spent over an hour discussing the Republican’s “victory, global politics, and the status of Brexit,” according to a UKIP statement. Farage later tweeted a photograph of himself with Trump, both men standing in front of a pair of golden doors and smiling broadly, Trump giving the camera a thumbs-up sign.

MOLDOVA

Polls open for runoff

Moldovans yesterday went to the polls to choose between pro-Moscow and pro-European candidates in a runoff vote for president. It marks the first time in 16 years that the nation, wracked by corruption scandals in recent years, is electing its leader by national vote instead of having parliament select the head of state. A preliminary result is to be announced early today.

UNITED STATES

Bikers help Springsteen

Coming across Bruce Springsteen on a broken down motorcycle on the side of the road could probably be a lyric from one of his songs, but it really happened for a group of guys from New Jersey. A group from the Freehold American Legion was riding after a Veterans Day event on Friday when Dan Barkalow says he saw a stranded motorcyclist near Allaire State Park in Wall Township. “I stopped to see if he needed help, and it was Bruce,” Barkalow said. The group tried to help get his bike running, but when they could not, Springsteen hopped on the back of Ryan Bailey’s bike and they headed to a bar. “We sat there and shot the breeze for a half hour, 45 minutes till his ride showed up,’’ Barkalow said. “Nice guy, real down to earth. Just talked about motorcycles and his old Freehold days.”