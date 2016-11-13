Macanese former prosecutor faces criminal charges

AFP, MACAU

Macanese disgraced former top prosecutor Ho Chio-meng (何超明) faces nearly 2,000 criminal charges, according to the territory’s highest court, which is to try Ho next month.

Ho, who was Macanese prosecutor general for 16 years until 2014 and was once tipped for the job of the territory’s leader, was arrested earlier this year as he attempted to travel to Hong Kong, according to media reports.

The 1,970 charges Ho faces include abuse of power, fraud, money laundering, illegal sharing of economic benefits and even starting a criminal syndicate, according to a statement from the territory’s court of final appeal released on Thursday.

Ho’s case is to be heard on Dec. 5, the statement added.

The charges also include an alleged 44 million Macau patacas (US$5.5 million) he took in kickbacks, reports said.

The trial is one of the biggest corruption cases involving government officials in the territory since 2009.

That year, former Macanese minister of transport and public works Ao Man-long (歐文龍) was found guilty on a number of corruption charges and sentenced to 29 years in jail.

Ao was found to have received bribes for the acquisition of land near the airport from a Hong Kong business man and tycoon Joseph Lau (劉鑾雄).

Lau was also found guilty in 2014 and was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.