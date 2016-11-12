US ELECTION: Trump win sparks hostility in schools

NY Times News Service

The fliers depicting men in camouflage, wielding guns and a US flag appeared in men’s restrooms throughout Texas State University.

“Now that our man Trump is elected,” they said. “Time to organize tar and feather vigilante squads and go arrest and torture those deviant university leaders spouting off that diversity garbage.”

A year after students at campuses nationwide pushed for greater sensitivity toward cultural differences, the distribution of the fliers was just one of several episodes this week suggesting that the surprise election of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is provoking a round of backlash on campuses.

At the same time, universities are trying to address more generalized fears about the country’s future, organizing campus meetings and counseling sessions and sending messages to students urging calm.

“A lot of Muslim students are scared,” said Abdalla Husain, 21, a linguistics major at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who is of Palestinian ancestry.

He said some Muslim students on campus were afraid to go outside.

“They’re scared that Trump has empowered people who have hate and would be hostile to them,” he added.

At San Jose State University in California, a Muslim woman complained that she had been grabbed by her hijab and choked. The police are investigating.

At Wellesley College in Massachusetts, alma mater of US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, two male students from nearby Babson College drove through campus in a pickup truck adorned with a large Trump flag, parked outside of a meeting house for black students and spat at a black female student, campus black student organizations said.

After being ejected by campus police, the two students bragged in a video that was widely viewed over social media.

Media reports of hostility toward minorities were not limited to university campuses.

In Durham, North Carolina, walls facing a busy intersection were on Tuesday night painted with graffiti with the message: “Black lives don’t matter and neither does your votes,” according to local news reports.

Local media also reported a baseball dugout in Wellsville, New York, was spray-painted with a swastika and the message: “Make America white again.”

Another swastika, replacing the “T” in Trump, appeared on a storefront in Philadelphia, along with “Sieg heil 2016.”

Incidents were also reported at several high schools.

At York County School of Technology in York, Pennsylvania, a video circulated of students carrying a Trump sign and yelling “white power” as they walked through the hall on Wednesday.

“The whole situation is absolutely horrible,” someone posted on the Facebook page of the school’s parent teacher association.

Students at Royal Oak Middle School in Royal Oak, Michigan, chanted “build the wall” in the cafeteria on Wednesday, according to a statement by Shawn Lewis-Lakin, the superintendent, who said a video was shared on social media.

Throughout the week, threatening messages on social media against racial and religious minorities and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people have spiked.

Racist episodes occur regularly at places throughout the US, including college campuses. However, Trump’s election seems to have worked as an accelerant.

However, police said that at least some reported incidents on campuses were fake.