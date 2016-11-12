Abe to pitch importance of alliance in Trump meeting

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to seek to establish good personal ties and pitch the importance of the bilateral security alliance when he meets US president-elect Donald Trump in New York next week, officials said on Thursday.

A Japanese government official said the pair had already talked by telephone and confirmed close cooperation, stressing the importance of the Japan-US alliance in the Asia-Pacific.

Abe is to meet Trump in New York on Thursday next week before going to the APEC summit in Peru.

“Trump may take longer than usual to build his administration as he searches for people to fill key policy positions,” Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs senior official Tetsuya Otsuru said in a speech in Tokyo. “We want to safeguard our alliance with the United States during the transition.”

Trump’s unexpected victory has fanned Japan’s anxiety about Washington’s commitment to security arrangements in the face of a rising China and a volatile North Korea.

His “America First” rhetoric and calls for Japan and South Korea to pay more of the cost for US troops in the region or face their possible withdrawal have worried officials.

Trump’s transition team did not respond to requests for comment, but an adviser to the president-elect, who did not want to be identified by name, played down concerns about any changes in approach to alliances in Asia.

“I think what we are going to see is a very mainstream [US] Republican administration,” he said, adding that sharing the costs of sustaining combined defense was a matter for negotiation, as it always had been.

Trump’s election win has also dashed hopes for US approval of a 12-nation pan-Pacific trade pact that was a linchpin of Washington’s “pivot” to the region.

During his campaign, Trump took a protectionist stance on trade and labeled the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) a “disaster.”

There is now little chance of it coming up for vote in Washington before his inauguration in January.

In an opinion piece published on Monday, Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Alexander Gray reiterated his opposition to major trade deals.

“Trump will never again sacrifice the US economy on the altar of foreign policy by entering into bad trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement, allowing China into the World Trade Organization and passing the proposed TPP,” they wrote. “These deals only weaken our manufacturing base and ability to defend ourselves and our allies.”

Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University’s Japan campus, said Trump as a candidate had been “decidedly unreassuring” on Abe’s trade and security concerns.

“Abe will politely try to explain why the alliance is so important and that Trump needs to retreat from some of his assertive rhetoric,” Kingston said.

Japanese companies play a key role in the US economy, employing more than 800,000 American workers. They contributed US$78 billion to US exports in 2014, the US Embassy in Tokyo said.

Japanese officials said they had already been in touch with Trump’s advisers, but acknowledged they had a better understanding of the policies of defeated US Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“We are certainly concerned about the comments he has made to date about the alliance and the US role in the Pacific,” a Japanese government source said. “I hope our team starts working as soon as possible to rectify his perceptions.”