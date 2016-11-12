S Africa’s Zuma survives no-confidence vote

AFP, CAPE TOWN

Scandal-hit South African President Jacob Zuma easily survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Thursday, as ruling African National Congress (ANC) lawmakers ignored calls from opposition parties to vote him out of office.

Zuma, who has faced mounting criticism from within his own party, came under further pressure last week after a corruption probe raised fresh allegations of misconduct.

However, the ANC’s parliamentary majority delivered a resounding signal of support as 214 lawmakers voted against the motion and 126 voted in favor.

Zuma’s victory was expected, despite Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane appealing to ANC members to vote against their leader.

“To put it plainly, we can choose Jacob Zuma, or we can choose South Africa,” Maimane told parliament during a fiery debate. “Many of you have been speaking out against him in recent weeks... I know that there are men and women in these ANC benches who want to do the right thing.”

However, Zuma, 74, who came to power in 2009, retains strong loyalty among ANC lawmakers and many party members.

The no-confidence vote was the third in less than a year, with the first two also defeated by wide margins.

The corruption report by the country’s top watchdog raised accusations of possible criminal activity in Zuma’s relationship with the Guptas, a business family accused of wielding undue political influence.

It included allegations that the Guptas offered South African Deputy Minister of Finance Mcebisi Jonas a US$44 million bribe, which he said he refused.

Increasing numbers of anti-apartheid veterans, ANC activists, trade unions, civil groups and business leaders have called for Zuma to resign in recent months.

In Thursday’s debate, the ANC attacked Maimane, the DA’s first black leader, for bringing the non-confidence vote.

“The motion [is] using a black face to protect the interest of the white minority,” South African Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane said. “They are trying hard to distract the ANC... from dealing with the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.”

The ANC, which has ruled since the first post-apartheid elections in 1994, has seen its popularity dive, with polls in August delivering its worst-ever result.

Zuma’s term in office ends in 2019, but the ANC is due to elect a new party leader at the end of next year and could then decide to replace him as head of state.

South Africa’s highest court this year found the president guilty of violating the constitution after he refused to repay taxpayers’ money used to refurbish his private rural house.

He is also fighting a court order that could reinstate almost 800 corruption charges against him over a US multibillion-dollar arms deal in the 1990s.

The radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party used the debate to tell the ANC it should have “found it in its own conscience to act against Jacob Zuma.”

“He is going to arrest you, to lock you up, to kill you, because... he knows that if he doesn’t have control of political power he is going to go to prison,” EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said.

Despite protests and deep divisions in the ANC, Wits University professor Patrick Bond said Zuma remained secure in his position.