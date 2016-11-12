Former police chief sentenced to death for ‘sinful’ murder

Reuters, BEIJING

China yesterday sentenced to death the former police chief of the northern region of Inner Mongolia after convicting him of murder, bribery, and possession of firearms and explosives, state media reported.

A court in Taiyuan City in the northern Shanxi Province ruled that Zhao Liping (趙黎平), 65, was guilty of killing a person surnamed Li in March last year, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

He also took more than 2 million yuan (US$293,494) in bribes and illegally stored 91 detonators in his office while working as the police chief of Inner Mongolia from 2008 to 2010, Xinhua said.

‘VILE’ PLOT

Zhao became police chief of the region in 2005 and had worked as a police officer for almost three decades.

“The nature of Zhao Liping’s murder was sinful, the plot especially vile, the means especially cruel, the danger to society grave,” the court said.

Zhao also refused to plead guilty and should be severely punished, it added.

He was detained on suspicion of the murder of a woman last year and was formally charged in February.

State media have previously said the victim was his mistress, whom he stabbed and shot and then burned the body after she threatened to expose his corrupt behavior.

PARAGONS OF VIRTUE

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has emphasized the need for officials to be paragons of virtue and to uphold public morality in his drive to restore discipline to the Chinese Communist Party.

Since he became the party’s general secretary in 2012, Xi has waged war on corruption within the party, warning that a failure to root out graft could jeopardize the party’s survival.

Inner Mongolia is a strategically important area bordering Russia and Mongolia, covers a 10th of the China’s landmass and has the largest coal reserves in the country.