Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump court case hearing

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial this month in a class-action lawsuit against him and his now-defunct Trump University, potentially taking the witness stand weeks before his inauguration. US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, the Indiana-born jurist who was accused of bias by Trump during the campaign for his Mexican heritage, was scheduled to hold a hearing yesterday on jury instructions and what evidence to allow at trial, which begins on Nov. 28. Among the flurry of requests from both sides to be considered is a highly unusual petition by Trump’s attorneys to exclude any statements made by or about their client during the presidential campaign. The request would apply to Trump’s tweets, a video of Trump making sexually predatory comments about women, his tax history, revelations about his private charitable foundation and public criticisms about the judge in the case. Trump’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, told the judge last month that evidence tied to the campaign would be irrelevant to the civil fraud case and may prejudice or inflame a jury, jeopardizing the right to a fair trial.

CANADA

Web site crashes

When news outlets began widely suggesting that Donald Trump was taking the lead in the US presidential election, the Web site of the immigration department crashed. Anyone looking for information about immigrating received an error message: “There is a problem with the resource you are looking for, and it cannot be displayed.” After a time, that gave way to a generic government landing page with an intentionally out-of-focus photograph of a rugged coastline. The government’s official Twitter account prompted some speculation that it may have been tacitly beckoning Americans to move north. One post on the account displayed three photos of women in exotic costumes from their former homelands, with the message: “In Canada, immigrants are encouraged to bring their cultural traditions with them and share them with their fellow citizens.”

MYANMAR

Hardliners cheer win

Anti-Muslim hardliners yesterday cheered Donald Trump’s victory in prose and poetry, hailing his triumph as a victory in the fight against “Islamic terrorism.” Firebrand monk Wirathu, once dubbed the “face of Buddhist terror” for his anti-Muslim sermons, celebrated with a four-line poem on Facebook. “Being engulfed in Islamization and illegal immigration problems, we the Arakanese [Rakhine] people look up to you as a new world leader who will change the rigged system being infested with jihadi infiltrators,” said Aye Maung, chairman of the Arakan National Party, in an open letter to Trump. ”We ... hope your leadership will steer the US and the world into a safer place without radical Islamic terrorism.”

UNITED STATES

Pussy Riot encouragement

Pussy Riot punk artist Nadya Tolokonnikova called on those angered by Donald Trump’s victory to follow her example and channel their frustrations into art. “If you can draw, just draw. If you can make music, make music against the patriarchy,” the Russian activist said in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “I know a lot of people right now are annoyed and are disappointed, and they can give up. It’s important not to do that. If we will be united, we can overcome it. It’s not the end of the story.”