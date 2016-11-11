US ELECTION: Meet the Trumps: US’ new first family

The Guardian

The Donald Trump clan is headed to the White House. Here is what we know about each of them.

Melania Trump, US president-elect Donald Trump’s wife of 11 years, has been the subject of great scrutiny and even ridicule during her husband’s divisive US presidential campaign.

The former model, 46, stood by Trump after a video of him bragging about groping women — recorded the year they were married — surfaced, and 13 women accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

She made headlines during the Republican national convention when she was accused of plagiarizing a section of her speech from US first lady Michelle Obama.

Toward the end of the campaign, she called for less bullying online, which puzzled many onlookers given her husband’s use of inflammatory language on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, a vice president at his company, was placed in one of the most difficult positions of all the Trump family members during this campaign. The former model who owns a number of businesses, including a clothing line and a jewelry line, has long positioned herself as an advocate for women’s rights and converted to Judaism when she married Jared Kushner.

Yet, her father’s campaign became mired in charges of misogyny and dog-whistle anti-semitism.

Ivanka Trump, 35, is a close friend of Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, and donated to Clinton’s campaign in 2007.

However, she was steadfast in her support for her father and rarely criticized his comments about groping women on a leaked Access Hollywood tape, nor his stance on abortion.

Eric Trump has been a regular feature throughout his father’s campaign, appearing on television and at campaign stops.

His charity, the Eric Trump Foundation, was caught up in an extensive investigation into Trump’s charitable donations by the Washington Post when Eric Trump, 32, said his father had donated to it, but then backtracked when asked for details.

He and his brother, Donald Trump Jr, have been criticized for hunting big animals such as leopards and crocodiles.

He married Lara Yunaska two years ago.

Donald Trump Jr, 38, one of three children from Donald Trump’s first marriage with Ivana, has been extremely active on the campaign trail for his father. Like his siblings, he works in the family business, The Trump Organization, and has appeared on The Apprentice.

He drew criticism during the campaign when he tweeted a picture comparing Syrian refugees to deadly Skittles; he was also on the big game hunting trip with his brother.

He is married to model Vanessa Kay Haydon, with whom he has five children.

Tiffany Trump has been the least visible of Donald Trump’s older children during the campaign.

She is the daughter of Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.

She recently graduated from University of Pennsylvania, maintains a popular Instagram account and has tried her hand at pop music.

Jared Kushner is married to Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. He is chief executive officer of his family’s real-estate company and owner of the New York Observer.

His vocal support for his father-in-law throughout this campaign put his ownership of the Observer in the spotlight.

One of the paper’s reporters wrote a piece calling out Kushner for his role in the campaign, after Donald Trump was accused of anti-semitism for tweeting a picture of the Star of David in an attack on Clinton. Kushner, who is Jewish, used the paper to defend Donald Trump.