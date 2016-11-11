US ELECTION: Trump win deals a body blow to US’ international brand

AFP, NEW YORK

With his stunning election triumph, US president-elect Donald Trump has emblazoned his name in golden letters on the brand of the US.

The superpower of soft power that produces much of the world’s most-loved music, movies and technology on Tuesday chose a president who is wildly unpopular in close US allies. Trump’s surprise election could have far-reaching effects for the US image with potential consequences for firms, universities and tourism.

Still, the extent of Trump’s impact remains to be seen.

The harsh tone of the campaign and the protests that followed Trump’s victory, undercut that message this time, said Nicholas Cull, a professor of public diplomacy at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School.

“I think it’s unsettling to audiences around the world, especially as part of Trump’s approach is to be tough and to be rude around foreigners — saying he is going to teach China a lesson, or that China has been ‘raping’ the American economy, or to say that NATO allies are not pulling their weight,” Cull said.

“However, on the other side of that, I think people around the world are not stupid and they recognize an American version of a kind of politics that is occurring in many countries,” said Cull, referring to the rise of populist leaders.

The foreign image of the US has shifted sharply in the recent past. Outside much of the Islamic world, strong majorities in major countries have consistently seen the US favorably since President Barack Obama took office in 2009, according to annual surveys by the Pew Research Center.

The enduring popularity of the US under its first African-American president was a marked change after wide criticism of the country among European allies following former US president George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq.

Trump, who has boasted of forcing himself on women and has no experience in government, has an abysmally low image in much of the world, with Russia a rare exception.

The drag on the US image could be particularly acute to the travel and tourism industry, which has been growing steadily with help from the marketing firm Brand USA, set up under a 2010 law.