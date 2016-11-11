US ELECTION: Canada worries about trade, environment

Reuters, OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said that he looked forward to working with US president-elect Donald Trump after the businessman won the US presidency in a victory that could hurt Canada’s exporters and wreck plans to impose a national carbon price.

The left-leaning Trudeau, who supports free trade and higher immigration, is ideologically removed from the Republican.

“We share a purpose, our two countries… I’m going to work with [his] administration as we move forward in a positive way,” Trudeau told a youth forum.

Trudeau’s office on Wednesday evening said that the two spoke, reiterating the importance of the Canada-US relationship and discussing areas of mutual interest. Trudeau also invited Trump to visit Canada and Trump reciprocated.

Trump has also vowed to revise or tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) under which Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the US.

Canadian Ambassador to the US David MacNaughton told reporters that he interpreted the Trump camp’s comments on NAFTA as a desire to improve the deal. If Trump wanted to discuss changes, Canada would come to the table, he said.

“Anything can be improved and we’re open to having discussions,” he said.

The Trump win also could imperil Trudeau’s plan to impose a carbon price as part of a commitment to meet international climate-change goals.