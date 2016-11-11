US ELECTION: Asian targets of Trump’s rhetoric look to the future

AP, NEW DELHI

Throughout his campaign, Asian nations were a regular target of US president-elect Donald Trump’s speeches: China is a trade manipulator; Japan and South Korea do not contribute enough for US forces; the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the trade deal forged with 11 Pacific Rim nations, in part to isolate China, should never be ratified.

His anger could be palpable.

“We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country,” Trump said at a campaign rally, talking about Washington’s trade deficit with Beijing.

However, he could also shift quickly, noting: “I’m not angry with China ... China’s great!”

So across Asia, politicians and analysts are wondering what role the Trump White House will play across the continent. Hard-line trade negotiator? Counterbalance to Beijing? Leader? Isolationist? Few agree on the answers.

“The central question is: Will the US continue to lead and what will be the quality of leadership at this critical juncture of geopolitical and political economic upheaval?” said Eugene Tan at Singapore Management University. “There will certainly be concern whether the US will pivot away from Asia.”

“Based on his campaign rhetoric and promises, he is off to a bad start in terms of engendering trust and confidence of US allies and partners in the region,” Tan said.

KOREAS

North Korea, which raced ahead with its nuclear and long-range missile development during US President Barack Obama’s administration, will certainly be one of the most challenging security issues the Trump White House faces in Asia.

In South Korea, many worry a Trump presidency will bring a major shift in economic and diplomatic ties with Washington. Trump has questioned the value of the security alliance with Seoul, and hinted that he might be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump gave his commitment to defending the South under an existing security alliance during a phone call with South Korean President Park Geun-hye yesterday, Reuters cited her office as saying.

Park said the alliance between the two countries had grown as they faced various challenges over the past six decades, adding she hoped the ties would develop further, the presidential Blue House said.

She asked Trump to join in the effort to help minimize the threat from the North.

Trump agreed with Park and said: “We will be steadfast and strong with respect to working with you to protect against the instability in North Korea,” the Blue House said.

North Korea yesterday warned a Trump administration would have to acknowledge it as a nuclear state, Agence Presse-France (AFP) reported.

“If there is anything the Obama administration has done ... it has put the security of the US mainland in the greatest danger,” an editorial carried by the North’s ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said, according the AFP.

“It has burdened the new administration with the difficulty of facing the Juche nuclear state,” it said, referring to the North’s ideology usually translated as “self-reliance,” the agency said.

GOODBYE, PIVOT

Trump blasted China repeatedly during his campaign, but Beijing sees him as vastly preferable to Democratic US candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, who China mistrusts over her guiding of the US’ diplomatic and military “pivot” to Asia, and her willingness to confront authoritarian regimes.

Many analysts said Trump’s isolationist foreign policy will give China more maneuvering room to pursue its territorial claims in the East and South China seas.