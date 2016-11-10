Agencies

SYRIA

Journalist wins award

Media activist Hadi Abdallah yesterday was awarded the Reporters Without Borders’ Freedom Prize for covering his country’s war from its shattered, opposition-held areas. Chinese news Web site 64Tianwang (六四天網) and citizen journalists Lu Yuyhu (盧昱宇) and Li Tingyu (李婷玉) were also honored. Abdallah, who publishes on social media networks such as Facebook and Telegram, is known for his harrowing, on-the-spot reporting about government airstrikes and artillery attacks.” This prize honors the Syrian journalists who have offered their lives in order to convey the truth to the people,” Abdallah told The Associated Press. He did not attend yesterday’s award ceremony in Strasbourg, France. He says the government has flagged his passport with Interpol, making it impossible for him to travel internationally.

PAKISTAN

‘Afghan Girl’ deported

A government official says National Geographic’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has been deported to Afghanistan. Fayaz Khan says Sharbat Gulla and her four children were handed over to Afghan authorities early yesterday at the Torkham border crossing, about 60km northwest of Peshawar. Gulla was arrested late last month on charges of carrying fake identity papers and being in the country illegally. She gained international fame in 1984 as a refugee after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her was published on the magazine’s cover.

UNITED STATES

Age hurts bonobos’ sight

Older wild bonobo apes might be able to benefit from magnifying eyewear, new research shows. Bonobos — among the closest primate relatives to humans — begin showing symptoms of far-sightedness when they reach 40 years old, according to research recently published in the journal Current Biology. “We were surprised that the pattern found in bonobos is strikingly similar to the pattern in modern humans,” Heungjin Ryu of Kyoto University’s Primate Research Institute said. Just like elderly people holding newspapers at arm’s length, aging bonobos stand back to better spot insects and twigs on their friends.

ITALY

Mom’s names count too

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday ruled that regulations automatically giving children of married couples only their father’s surname are unlawful. The judgement was welcomed by campaigners as a milestone in a long legal and political battle to overturn regulations and practice they say are based on outdated patriarchal ideas. The court made its judgement in a case in which an Italian-Brazilian couple wanted to give their son both their surnames, as is traditional in Spain and much of South America. The couple’s lawyers had argued that not allowing the son to have his mother’s surname, as well as his father’s, violated the principle of equality between the sexes.

UNITED KINGDOM

Harry upset by press

Prince Harry on Tuesday lashed out at the media for intruding on the privacy of his new girlfriend, US actress Meghan Markle. The 32-year-old royal said the media had crossed a line with articles that had “racial undertones,” and pleaded: “This is not a game.” Kensington Palace described how journalists tried to break into Markle’s Toronto home, offered “substantial bribes” to her ex-boyfriend, and said nearly everyone she knows has been bombarded for information.