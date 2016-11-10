US ELECTION: Trump presidency could usher in sweeping changes

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US president-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to shake up Washington and, as president, the brash real-estate mogul will be in a position to dramatically change how the US handles immigration, trade and a range of other policies.

Yet many of his more ambitious proposals will require cooperation from the US Congress. While he will likely enjoy a post-election honeymoon with congressional Republicans, a long-lasting romance is far from guaranteed, given his uneasy relationship with congressional leaders and some basic ideological differences he has with Republican orthodoxy.

The following is an overview of Trump’s top domestic policy plans, based on the sometimes vague details of his agenda, and their likelihood of success:

TRADE

In his campaign, Trump argued that international trade agreements had hurt US workers and the country’s competitiveness. He has promised to “get tough” on China, withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which is still not finalized, and renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, the 1994 free-trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

As president, Trump does have some power to raise tariffs on countries such as China. He could delay the TPP, as well, even if Congress approves it.

Economists have warned that such moves would damage the economy by forcing consumers to pay dramatically higher prices for everything from refrigerators to T-shirts.

US exports, such as airplanes and soybeans, would likely suffer as well.

IMMIGRATION

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to build a wall along the Mexican border, deport millions of undocumented immigrants and ban immigration from countries that have been “compromised by terrorism.”

Those policies would not come cheap. Trump has estimated the wall would cost between US$8 billion and US$12 billion. Other estimates have run much higher.

Media outlet Politico estimated it would cost at least US$166 billion to deport all of those in the US illegally and complete a border wall. While many congressional Republicans support those policies, they might blanch at the cost.

Trump has said he would force Mexico to pay for the wall, but he has no power to force another country to spend money on something it does not want.

More broadly, Trump could shift the broader debate over immigration, empowering skeptics like Republican Senator Jeff Sessions who want to reduce overall immigration levels and reduce the number of skilled foreign workers. That would be a blow to business groups and Hispanic advocates who have sought to relax immigration laws.

HEALTHCARE

Trump has promised to repeal US President Barack Obama’s signature Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, and replace it with a plan that would give states more control over the Medicaid health plan for the poor and allow insurers to sell plans nationally.

He would need Congress to act, and Republicans could have difficulty getting the 60 votes needed to advance a repeal effort through the 100-seat US Senate.

Republicans could face a public backlash if they repeal a law that has provided healthcare to millions of Americans.

However, a Trump administration would have plenty of other opportunities to undermine Obamacare by appointing officials who are not committed to its success.

TAXES AND SPENDING