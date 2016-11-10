Australian woman, British man on trial for murder in Bali

AFP, DENPASAR, Indonesia

An Australian woman and her British boyfriend went on trial yesterday accused of beating a policeman to death on a popular beach on the Indonesian island of Bali.

David Taylor and Sara Connor appeared separately in court accused of murdering policeman Wayan Sudarsa, whose battered body was found on Kuta beach in August. They face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty.

Taylor has admitted hitting the officer during a brawl using objects, including a smashed beer bottle, after accusing him of stealing Connor’s handbag, but denies intentionally killing him.

Connor has maintained her innocence, saying that she only tried to pull Taylor and Sudarsa apart as they were fighting, and tearfully denied having a hand in the murder as the trial got under way.

“I’m innocent, I’m innocent,” she insisted, in a courtroom in the island’s capital of Denpasar packed with local and foreign journalists.

Connor’s lawyer, Erwin Siregar, said that he planned to file an objection at the next hearing to the accusations against her, saying that she should instead face a lesser charge of destroying evidence related to the crime.

She earlier admitted to disposing of Sudarsa’s identity cards after they were removed from his body.

“We object to the indictment because it’s not precise, not clear, not complete,” Siregar said.

Taylor appeared in a separate hearing in the same court before Connor. His lawyer said he would not file a formal objection to the charges although his legal team can challenge the accusations during the trial.

Police say he flew into a rage and hit the policeman repeatedly over the head with a beer bottle, although his defense team have said he was first pushed by the officer.

The pair are facing charges of murder, assault and torture.