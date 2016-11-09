Early US voting prompts campaign tactic rethink

NY Times News Service

In 1977, a flood-control measure on the ballot in Monterey, California, became what historians say was the first modern US election decided by people who voted before election day.

It was a strange moment even for some who participated; elections had traditionally been a kind of civic gathering, on one day.

However, the practice caught on with voters and it eventually spread from the west coast of the US to 37 states and the District of Columbia. Before election day this year, at least 43 million Americans had voted in the presidential ballot. And when the ballots are tallied nationwide tonight, more than one-third of them will have come from people who voted early — a record.

Voting before election day has become so commonplace that it is reshaping how campaigns are waged, and how people see the race in its final, frantic days.

“The idea that one wakes up and it’s election day in America is actually a rather quaint idea now,” said Russ Schriefer, a Republican consultant who has worked on presidential campaigns for two decades. “It is as much as a month-long process to draw people in. And so your advertising tactics, your messaging tactics and certainly your ground game have changed completely.”

The spread of early balloting is forging new habits that are forcing campaigns to rethink how they allocate their resources. It tends to favor those campaigns that are more technologically sophisticated and can identify, draw out and measure its support over a longer voting period.

In Florida, a battleground state where just a few hundred votes can tip an election and victory can guarantee the White House, new behaviors are rapidly taking hold. Hispanics, who have tended to turn out mostly on election day, are voting earlier in much larger numbers this year after a major Democratic-led effort to mobilize them.

This is especially true among young and first-time Hispanic voters, who are just forming their voting habits and are likely to retain the practice of casting ballots early, according to those who study early voting.

That will mean that future campaigns will need to further adapt and dedicate more time and money to chasing votes up to six weeks before election day.

Early voting has been expanding, despite the political tensions that tend to infuse any debate over voting. Republicans often resist making voting more accessible — whether by opening more polling locations in the weeks before an election or allowing voters to mail in ballots — saying that the process could invite fraud. Republican-led legislatures in Ohio and North Carolina were successful in reducing early voting compared with 2012. Democrats, who generally favor fewer barriers and greater access, have sued to block those restrictions.

For campaigns today, the availability of real-time data on who has voted and when allows a nimble operation to determine whether those likely to support the candidate have turned out and redirect resources accordingly. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign has been particularly deft, scheduling concerts with Jennifer Lopez in Miami and Beyonce in Cleveland, where Democrats have been focusing intensely on early turnout. The artists used the occasion not just to perform, but to plead with fans to vote for Clinton.

For the voter, that early turnout data is now ubiquitously covered in the news media, adding a new dynamic to the campaign horse race punditry. Of course, the data are not exact, but they can show how many registered Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters have cast ballots from a particular area, allowing political analysts to deduce which candidate is probably ahead.