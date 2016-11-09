Nicaragua president wins third term

AP, MANAGUA

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega overwhelmingly won re-election to a third consecutive term in official results announced on Monday, putting him in position to govern for quarter of a century and cement family control over the country with his wife as vice president.

With nearly all the votes counted, the ticket of the former guerrilla leader and first lady Rosario Murillo had captured 72.5 percent, compared with 15 percent for the next-closest finisher among five lesser-known challengers.

Their ruling Sandinista party is also poised to retain its domination of congress.

However, governing during his new five-year term could prove to be a tougher task.

Opposition leaders, who had accused Ortega of rigging Sunday’s election and called for a boycott, disputed the official turnout estimate and claimed that many people stayed home in protest, undercutting his mandate.

Meanwhile, the nation faces an uncertain economic future with key benefactor Venezuela in a deepening crisis and other leftist ideological allies losing power in the region.

“I think the biggest problem that Ortega faces is the legitimacy of the process by which he was re-elected, which causes it to be questioned from within and from without the country because it has not complied with rules of fair play,” political scientist Humberto Meza said.

“The expectations of the people who are accustomed to subsidies for transportation, subsidies for the cost of energy, social payouts and everything else are going to increase,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s an easy thing,” he added.

If the 70-year-old Ortega completes his next five-year term, he will have been in power a total of about 25 years, including a decade or so after his Sandinista revolution toppled former Nicaraguan president Anastasio Somoza in 1979.

Critics said the election was unfairly tilted after court rulings that first allowed Ortega to seek a new term and later barred his strongest opponents from running and unseated nearly all opposition lawmakers in congress.

They accuse him of creating a new a political dynasty with his wife.

In a statement, the US Department of State expressed deep concern over “the flawed presidential and legislative electoral process in Nicaragua, which precluded the possibility of a free and fair election.”

Ortega, Murillo and the Sandinistas are genuinely popular in Nicaragua, with approval ratings consistently in the upper 60 percent range thanks to steady if modest economic growth, low violence relative to elsewhere in Central America and social programs that put roofs on homes and pay for school lunches.

“His 40 social projects have helped to partly resolve poverty and basic necessities,” former guerrilla commander Eden Pastora said. “These projects will not end all need overnight, because Daniel is not a magician, but they have had results ... and that’s why they keep re-electing him.”

Nicaragua has seen poverty fall in the past decade under Ortega. His supporters will expect him to continue to lower poverty and bolster the social programs.

He will have to do it without the estimated US$500 million provided annually by Venezuela from 2007 to 2014 under a program begun by former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. Beset by severe economic contraction and rampant inflation, Venezuela is no longer in a position to continue such largesse.