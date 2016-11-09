Park concession may spell end of power

AP, SEOUL

Scrambling to defuse a massive scandal, South Korean President Park Geun-hye yesterday conceded to lawmakers the power to name her new prime minister, a move that could seriously hurt, or even destroy, her ability to govern.

Park, who has faced tens of thousands of protesters and an investigation into whether a mysterious confidante manipulated government decisions, made the move during a meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun.

Just being forced to work with a deputy named by opposition lawmakers — previously a decision left up to the president — would weaken her ability to make decisions and influence power in parliament, but lawmakers, who must still settle on a nominee for prime minister, are demanding more.

Some opposition lawmakers want the president to divorce herself from all domestic affairs and focus only on foreign matters, while others want her to stay out of government completely.

These scenarios would destroy Park’s authority as president during her final 15 months in office, forcing her to voluntarily yield large parts, or maybe even all, of her presidential powers to a prime minister named by an opposition-controlled parliament.

Even so, it is still unclear what a splintered parliament would decide on, or when — or what — Park would agree to.

Park’s ruling party is divided between those who support Park and those who do not, and the opposition, while having more members than the ruling party, is also split into factions.

The prime minister is largely a ceremonial job, but there have always been calls to give the office more power to balance the large role the president has.

The political tug-of-war over the prime minister comes amid a scandal involving Park’s longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who has no official government role.

Investigators are looking into whether Choi made major government decisions and used her relationship with Park to force companies to donate money to two foundations she controlled.

Earlier yesterday, South Korean prosecutors raided the Seoul offices of Samsung Electronics Co, the nation’s largest and most valuable company, in connection with the scandal.

Yonhap news agency said investigators were following a suspicion that Samsung gave Choi’s daughter illicit financial help.

Korean Confederation of Trade Unions spokesman Nam Jeong-su said he expects 150,000 unionists and their supporters to gather on Saturday and march to the presidential Blue House.