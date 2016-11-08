Police question Jakarta governor following protest

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesian police yesterday questioned Jakarta’s Christian governor for allegedly insulting Islam, after the accusations sparked a violent mass protest by hard-liners in the Muslim-majority nation.

Friday’s demonstration started peacefully, but descended into chaos as night fell with protesters torching police cars and hurling rocks and bottles in the heart of the capital, as they demanded the leader be jailed for blasphemy.

Scores of police officers were injured and one man died amid the clashes close to the presidential palace, reportedly after tear gas fired by the authorities triggered an asthma attack.

The protest involving tens of thousands of hardliners was sparked by accusations Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian and a member of Indonesia’s ethnic Chinese minority, insulted the Koran during the election campaign.

He said his opponents were using a Koranic verse which suggests Muslims should not choose non-Muslims as leaders in order to trick people into voting against him.

Police had already launched an investigation into Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, before the protest after Muslim groups accused him of breaking the nation’s blasphemy laws.

Yesterday, the governor headed through a media scrum as he arrived at Jakarta police headquarters to be questioned as a witness in the case.

If found guilty, Purnama — who is favorite to win the February election against two Muslim opponents — could be jailed for up to five years. However, he is yet to be named a suspect in the case, a step which would mean authorities are considering filing charges.

Spokesman Agus Rianto pledged that police would conduct a fair investigation and people should not “doubt our neutrality.”

Purnama has apologized for his remarks, claiming that he was criticizing his political rivals who were using the verse rather than the Koran itself, but that has done little to appease his opponents.

The protest also forced Indonesian President Joko Widodo to cancel an official visit to Australia due to start over the weekend.