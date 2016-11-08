Ban says lasting Cyprus peace deal is in reach

AFP, MONT PELERIN, Switzerland

A lasting peace deal to unify Cyprus is within reach, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said yesterday as he opened peace talks between rival leaders from the divided island.

Ban is hosting make-or-break negotiations between Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci, with the two sides aiming to resolve one of the world’s longest running political crises.

The two leaders were set to directly discuss the thorny issue of territorial adjustments for the first time when the five days of formal negotiations begin behind closed doors at a luxury resort outside Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ban praised both men for achieving “significant progress” in the UN-backed peace process that began 18 months ago.

“At the same time a number of sensitive and difficult issues still remain,” he told reporters before talks began. “The two leaders have reached a critical juncture in their talks. I encourage them to make the most of the moment and the momentum. The prospect of a solution in Cyprus is within their reach.”

The two leaders are attempting to agree on the internal boundary, allowing for the return of some areas in Northern Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

The last major peace push collapsed in 2004 when a proposal worked out by then-UN secretary-general Kofi Annan was accepted by most Turkish Cypriots, but resoundingly dismissed by Greek Cypriots in twin referendums.