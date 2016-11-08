More Indian cities declare smog alerts for this week

AP, LUCKNOW, India

The sickening air pollution that led the Indian capital to shut schools and construction sites this week has prompted similar measures in nearby cities.

Officials in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh yesterday said that they expect the acrid smog to blanket the state within days.

For more than a week, New Delhi’s skies have been filled with a thick haze that has made people’s eyes sting and their throats sore.

Air pollution experts blame myriad pollution sources, from diesel-burning cars and seasonal crop burning to garbage fires and stoves fueled with kerosene and cow dung. Winter weather also mean there is less wind to circulate the air.

The smog “remains in the lower atmospheric layer,” said Surya Kant Tripathi, who heads the pulmonary medicine department at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. He urged people to avoid going outdoors unless wearing face masks.

“Higher air pollution levels may take days to settle,” he said.

Lucknow city Director J.P. Gupta said the same smog covering New Delhi was wafting over western parts of Uttar Pradesh and would soon cover the entire state, India’s most populous, with about 210 million people.

In the Uttar Pradesh district of Ghaziabad, considered an eastern suburb of New Delhi, schools were ordered closed along with those in the capital yesterday and today, after which state officials said they would reassess the situation.

There are no official air pollution monitors set up in the Delhi suburban areas, but in both New Delhi and Lucknow, the levels of PM2.5 — the tiny particulate matter that can clog lungs — yesterday were at least above 400 micrograms per cubic meter.

That’s more than 40 times what’s considered safe by the WHO, and more than six times the limit set by Indian law. Some monitoring points were registering levels much higher.

New Delhi has ordered the temporary closure of a nearby coal-burning power plant, as well as construction and demolition sites blamed for sending huge plumes of fine dust particles into the air.

India’s Supreme Court today is to hear a plea demanding that authorities do a better job of monitoring air quality and take more serious steps to cut pollution.