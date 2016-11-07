Two Italians, one Canadian kidnapped in Libya released

AP, ROME

Two Italians and a Canadian citizen kidnapped in southern Libya in September were freed unharmed and brought to Italy early on Saturday, authorities said.

Italian authorities said the intelligence services of Libya, Italy and Canada cooperated in securing the release of the three men after nearly seven weeks of captivity.

The men, technicians working on an airport construction project, were seized on Sept. 19 by armed, masked men who blocked their vehicle in Ghat, a Sahara Desert city in southwestern Libya near the border with Algeria.

A number of criminal and extremist groups operate in the area, but it was not immediately clear which group was involved.

“Today is a moment of relief and joy that I would like to share with the families of our technicians,” Italian Premier Matteo Renzi said, expressing special thanks to Libyan authorities and security forces.

Italy identified the Italians as Danilo Calonego and Bruno Cacace and the Canadian citizen as Frank Poccia.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Paolo Gentiloni said the two Italians had not been mistreated during their captivity and were in good health.

Chantal Gagnon, the spokeswoman for Canada’s Global Affairs department, would not comment on Poccia’s health, saying his family has requested privacy.

The ANSA news agency said the Italians were employed by an Italian construction company. It was not immediately clear whether Poccia worked for the same company.

Italian prosecutors on Saturday questioned the men for hours, seeking more information about possible terrorist involvement in the case.

The two Italians, bearded from weeks in captivity, were seen getting into cars after the questioning.

Their relatives, waiting to be reunited, told Italian media of their huge relief at the news.