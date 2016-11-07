S Carolina man admits to seven killings

AP, WOODRUFF, South Carolina

A South Carolina man killed at least seven people in a hidden crime spree that lasted more than a decade and only was uncovered when police rescued a woman chained at the neck in a storage container, authorities said on Saturday.

Todd Kohlhepp accepted responsibility for an unsolved 13-year-old massacre one day before the 13th anniversary of the deaths that stumped authorities, said Sheriff Chuck Wright, who was first elected a year after the murders.

Kohlhepp, 45, confessed to the deaths of the owner, service manager, mechanic and bookkeeper of Superbike Motorsports, a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, in Spartanburg County.

“God answered our prayers. If it wasn’t for Him answering our prayers and Todd talking to us, I don’t know that we’d ever solve that case,” Wright said.

Wright says Kohlhepp on Saturday also showed law enforcement officers where he says he buried two of his other victims on his property near Woodruff.

Kohlhepp, in handcuffs and wearing an orange jumpsuit, was at the site for less than an hour.

Those are in addition to the body found on Friday at the site.

Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified that victim as 32-year-old Charles Carver, the boyfriend of the woman found on Thursday in a locked metal container.

Carver and the woman went missing about Aug. 31. Their last known cellphone signals led authorities to the property.

Carver died of multiple gunshot wounds. An anthropologist is helping determine how long Carver was buried, Clevenger said. He declined to say how many times Carver had been shot.

The sheriff says it is possible that more bodies will be uncovered.

The wife of one of the 2003 victims said detectives told her Kohlhepp was an angry customer who had been in the shop several times.

Melissa Ponder said she was resigned that her husband Scott’s death would never be solved before getting a telephone call on Saturday evening from one of the case’s original detectives.

Detectives told family members of all four victims of the confession at the same time.

“He knew too much about the crime scene,” Ponder said of Kohlhepp’s account to detectives. “He knew everything.”

The Superbike killings stunned the Chesnee community, with rumors like they were committed by a Mexican drug gang or were part of a love triangle crushing the families of the victims.

Melissa Ponder is glad the rumors were not true, adding: “It isn’t closure, but it is an answer.”

Kohlhepp was released from prison in Arizona in 2001. At 15, he was convicted of raping a 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint and threatening to kill her siblings if she called police.

Kohlhepp had to register as a sex offender, but that did not stop him from getting a South Carolina real estate license in 2006.

Wright said “it’s strange” that Kohlhepp managed the pretext of a normal life for so long.

Scott Waldrop, who has lived next door to the Woodruff property for nearly 22 years, said he thought Kohlhepp was a serious Doomsday “prepper” who liked his privacy, but “he didn’t seem like a threat.”

Waldrop said Kohlhepp paid him to put no trespassing signs, cut trees for him and other odd jobs around the property.

“I was the only one he let over there, I think because I laughed at his jokes and listened to him,” Waldrop said. “I just hate to know somebody who’s done something like this.”

Kohlhepp has a house in nearby Moore, where neighbor Ron Owen said Kohlhepp was very private, but when they did talk across the fence, he was a “big bragger.”