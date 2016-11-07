Backpacker ‘body slams’ Aussie croc

AFP, SYDNEY

A Danish backpacker survived a close encounter with a crocodile after “body slamming” the reptile while trying to take a photograph of it in Western Australia, a report said.

Johnny Bonde, 27, said he was at Lake Kununurra in Western Australia on Friday when he spotted a freshwater crocodile in the water and perched on a bank to take photographs of it, the West Australian reported on Saturday.

“Next thing I know I’m sliding down the bank and then I just toppled over and landed straight on top of the croc. He got a pretty good grip on me and shook me around a bit,” Bonde told the newspaper. “There was just splashing and I could feel a bit of pain in my arm; it wasn’t that bad though, I was more shocked than anything.”

A video obtained by the West Australian showed Bonde holding his bloodied right arm above a sink.

He was treated in hospital for deep cuts to his arm, the newspaper said.

Bonde said he felt “stupid” and understood why the crocodile, which he estimated was about 2.5m long, bit him.

“It was the result of me being stupid,” Bonde told Perth’s Sunday Times newspaper. “I pretty much body slammed him. If somebody body slammed me at night, I would be angry too.”

Australia is home to two crocodile species — the freshwater and saltwater. Both are found in northern Australia, with “freshies” growing up to 2.5m long, while the larger and more feared “salties” can be as big as 7m long.