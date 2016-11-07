FEATURE: Boom threatens ‘Tonkinese Alps’

AFP, SAPA, Vietnam

At the top of Vietnam’s Fansipan Mountain, throngs of giddy tourists wielding selfie sticks jostle for a photograph on the once-remote peak in the Sapa region, famed for its breathtaking views across undulating rice terraces.

Getting to the top traditionally takes a two-day trek, but these days most visitors opt for a 20-minute ride by cable car instead — the latest flashy tourist attraction to heighten concerns over rapid development destroying Sapa’s natural beauty.

Known by some as the “Tonkinese Alps,” the former French outpost has seen a tourism boom in recent years with a new highway from the capital and hotels popping up at breakneck pace.

“If more and more building [happens], then one day we will lose Sapa, we won’t have any more mountain,” said guide Giang Thi Lang, of the Black Hmong ethnic group.

Vietnam’s tourism industry has taken off in recent years, especially among domestic visitors with growing appetites and budgets for travel.

The country has also become a draw for foreign visitors turning their backs on better-known Southeast Asian destinations such as Thailand’s Chiang Mai, seeking instead a road less traveled.

However, some lament the commercialization of Vietnamese treasures, with reports of locals complaining about multicourse meals served in Ha Long Bay’s famous caves, or trash-strewn beaches in the resort town of Phu Quoc.

In Sapa town, where heaps of rubble mark hotel sites under construction, the number of rooms has surged from 2,500 in 2010 to 4,000 last year, official figures showed.

Visitor numbers have snowballed too, reaching about 700,000 last year, and revenues have more than tripled since 2010 to US$50 million.

Part of that growth is thanks to the cable car, which opened in February with the capacity to ferry 2,000 people to the top of the mountain daily.

“It’s good for Sapa when they can attract more tourists ... and we have a big number of the local people that can find jobs,” Sapa Tourist Information Center deputy director Nguyen Van Manh said, adding that the sector provided employment to thousands.

However, some locals tell a different story.

“Before the cable car, there were more porters from the village with regular work,” Hmong trekking guide Ma A Tro said at Fansipan’s summit, where he had just led a two-day trip. “Now with the cable car there, village residents no longer have jobs, mostly becoming freelance construction workers.”

The government ignored opposition to the cable car, he said, lamenting that business has dwindled since its construction with fewer people climbing the mountain.

“We talked to them, but they didn’t listen. The central government came and said they had to do it, so they did it,” he added.

Some tourists also say Sapa is losing its appeal, with Fansipan’s picturesque summit replaced by concrete steps, souvenir shops and still-under-construction temples.

“I imagined I would come to the top and it would be really natural, but it’s developed here, so for me it’s a bit disappointing,” said trekker Duong Hoang Minh, who hiked to the top of the 3,143m peak.

However, he decided to take the cable car down and agreed that more people can enjoy the mountain because of it.

Most tourism operators agree the boom has brought much-needed development to a region where the majority of the population belong to one of Vietnam’s 53 ethnic minorities, who have traditionally lagged behind the rest of the country.