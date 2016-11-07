Japan and India ready to ink nuclear deal: reports

AFP, TOKYO

Japan and India are set to sign a controversial civil nuclear deal this week, reports said yesterday, as the two Asian allies look to boost economic and security ties to counter an assertive China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are set to sign a deal on Friday that would allow Japan to export nuclear technology to the subcontinent, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

India would become the first non-signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to agree such a nuclear deal with Japan — which was the victim of US atomic bombings in the final days of World War II.

The two countries are also set to agree that if India conducts a nuclear test, Japan will stop cooperation, the Yomiuri reported.

Japan has in the past shunned civil nuclear cooperation with India, citing concerns over the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, but appears to have softened its stance.

The Nikkei business daily confirmed the expected nuclear deal, adding that a batch of business-linked deals are also set to be signed.

Modi visited Japan in August 2014 on his first bilateral trip outside South Asia, months after coming to power.

Subsequently, Abe paid a two-day visit to India in December last year.

Modi will arrive in Japan on Thursday for a three-day visit, after the two men in September held talks on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia meeting in Laos.

The expected deal comes against a backdrop of growing security concerns in the region over China’s military presence.

Beijing is expanding its deep-water naval presence and asserts sovereignty over disputed areas of the East and South China seas and Indian Ocean region, parts of which Japan also claims.

India has a longstanding territorial dispute with China, and troops from the two countries engaged in a major stand-off at the border in 2014.

Tokyo has its own spat with Beijing over disputed islands in the East China Sea, and is increasingly vocal about its rival’s ambitions to control almost the whole of the South China Sea.

In the most recent escalation of tension, Japan yesterday protested to Beijing after four Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered waters surrounding the disputed islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyutai (釣魚台) in Taiwan, which also claims them, at about 10am, the Japan Coast Guard said.

They left the waters within two hours, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Tokyo lodged a protest to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its embassy in Beijing saying the islands are “an inherent territory of Japan,” while Abe’s office beefed up its team in charge of monitoring Chinese ships, a government official said.

Tokyo has lodged at least 32 protests through diplomatic channels this year over what it says have been a total of 31 days of intrusions by Chinese vessels in the territorial waters.