Agencies

GREECE

Tsipras shuffles Cabinet

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday shuffled his Cabinet, dismissing ministers who had objected to economic changes and austerity measures demanded by the country’s creditors. Eager to push through bailout measures so his negotiators can begin talks with their European counterparts on relief for Greece’s huge debt, Tsipras retained his core economic team. Euclid Tsakalotos, an economist who has been described as low-key and has made headway with his eurozone peers in bailout talks, kept the critical job of Minister of Finance.

UNITED STATES

Disney to launch drones

Government aviation authorities have given Disney permission to fly drones at the company’s theme parks in Florida and California. The Federal Aviation Administration earlier this week issued a waiver to Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, allowing the drones to be flown. The waiver is good for four years, but it can be canceled at any time. The waiver requires that drone operators at Disney must have remote pilot certificates and allows the aircraft to be flown at night. Disney asked permission to fly the drones for entertainment purposes.

PUERTO RICO

Man dies after Zika infection

Secretary for Health Ana Rius says a man in his 60s who died after developing severe neurological problems had been infected with the Zika virus. Rius says it is unclear whether the man had a paralysis condition linked to Zika known as Guillain-Barre. Her announcement on Friday provided no further details, including the man’s name. Four other people infected with Zika have died in recent months in Puerto Rico, including two who developed complications from Guillain-Barre. The US territory has recorded 32,740 Zika cases, including 2,516 pregnant women.

MEXICO

State of emergency declared

The federal government has declared a state of emergency for three cities in the northern border state of Tamaulipas that have been hit by heavy flooding. The Department of the Interior on Friday said that the declaration frees up disaster relief funds for the cities of Altamira, Ciudad Madero and Tampico. Photographs of the flooding show military personnel on foot, in vehicles and in boats rescuing people from waist-high flood waters. Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca said that in five hours between Thursday and Friday the southern part of Tamaulipas received rainfall equivalent to 20 percent of its entire annual average.

UNITED STATES

Pitt files for custody

Brad Pitt is asking a judge to grant him joint custody of his six children in his split from Angelina Jolie Pitt, according to a divorce filing on Friday. The actor’s request was included in his response to Jolie Pitt’s Sept. 20 petition to end their two-year marriage. The actress sought sole physical custody of their six children, who range in age from 8 to 15. Custody has been the major issue in the breakup so far, with authorities investigating Pitt over what happened during a dispute on a private flight with his family in the middle of September. The couple reached a temporary custody agreement that allowed the actor to visit his children while the investigation by a child welfare agency in Los Angeles is ongoing. The outcome of the investigation could impact how a judge determines custody arrangements.

IRAQ

Fighting continues in Mosul

Special forces troops yesterday cleared buildings in neighborhoods they entered in eastern Mosul a day earlier, after pushing out Islamic State (IS) militants in their drive to take back the city. Fighting continued yesterday morning, with both sides firing mortars and automatic weapons on each other’s positions, while troops also responded with artillery. Clashes were most intense in the al-Bakr neighborhood. Sniper duels played out from rooftops in the mostly residential areas, where the majority of buildings are two stories high. The special forces launched a two-pronged assault deeper into Mosul’s urban center on Friday, unleashing the most intense street battles against IS militants since the offensive to retake the city began nearly three weeks ago. At least seven special forces troops have been killed in the fighting.