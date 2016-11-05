FEATURE: HK dad runs from obesity into record books

AFP, HONG KONG

Weighing in at 120kg, a smoker and drinker reveling in Hong Kong’s hedonistic expat scene, David Gething was heading for a heart attack by his 40th birthday.

He could so easily have ended up a health statistic, another casualty of the territory’s excesses, he said. Instead he funneled his energy into sport — and ran right into the record books.

Aged 41, Gething has two world marathon records under his belt and has just released a book about his racing adventures, Relentless.

However, it was a different story less than a decade ago.

“Being an expat opens a lot of doors, and you can get away with a party lifestyle you’d never imagine even existed back home,” he said.

“But nothing comes without a price, and that lifestyle can certainly get you into trouble,” he said.

Gething, now a lithe 67kg, pinpoints the moment his life changed, crediting his wife with sitting him down ahead of their first child’s birth and delivering some brutal, but necessary home truths.

“She asked me if this was what I wanted my daughter to look up to and emulate?” he recalled.

“With those few words, that wall of self-denial came crashing down. I was 32, I’d seen myself as a fun, party guy, but with my wife’s honest assessment I saw I was more like the guy well on his way to a heart attack,” he said.

He stopped smoking and the next day signed up for a 250km six-day ultramarathon in the Gobi Desert.

“I’d never run 5km before, never mind a marathon. It sounded ludicrous, but I needed something that would scare me enough to make sure I didn’t get lazy or give up,” he said.

A veterinarian by day, he had a year to train, and started cycling before building up to running.

“Running was too tough when I was that out of shape. It certainly wasn’t any kind of magic transformation, and I wasn’t naturally fit, but little by little, I did get better,” he said.

To his astonishment he not only completed the ultramarathon, he enjoyed it and cast about for a fresh challenge, taking on triathlons, marathons and Iron Man competitions around the world.

Yet he still wanted more.

“I definitely have an addictive personality,” he said.

“It took me until 30-something to realize that, and to understand that personality had to be directed into constructive efforts rather than destructive ones,” he said.

Last year, he took on the World Marathon Challenge, running seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Gething lost part of his toes to frostbite running in Antarctica and suffered a fractured ankle racing in Africa, but went on to beat the 11 other competitors to win the overall title.

Instead of a heart attack before his 40th, he set a new world record for the fastest marathon in Antarctica with a time of 3 hours, 21 minutes and 35 seconds, and another for his cumulative time of 25 hours, 36 minutes and 3 seconds across the races.

“It was an amazing experience.The marathon I enjoyed most was Antarctica. I didn’t really have much experience of cold-weather climates; in fact, I’d never seen it snowing before in my life. But just seeing the vast icy whiteness, completely devoid of life, was stunning,” he said.

Gething believes success at long distance or endurance races is largely down to mental toughness and mind games.

“I focus on small things. Get to the next water stop. Get over that hill. Soon enough these add up into big stretches of the race, and before you know it you’re getting towards the finish,” he said.