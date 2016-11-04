IS boss tries to rally Mosul forces

AP, ERBIL, Iraq

The leader of the Islamic State (IS) group has released a new message encouraging his followers to keep up the fight for the city of Mosul, which they are defending against Iraqi government forces, a US organization that monitors militant activity online said yesterday.

The SITE Intelligence Group said the speech purporting to be from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was released in an audio recording, more than half an hour long, late on Wednesday.

In the recording, al-Baghdadi rallies his fighters — especially in Mosul — and is calling on them to obey orders while remaining resilient and steadfast. He urges others to carry out attacks in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“Oh you who seek martyrdom! Start your actions! Turn the night of the disbelievers into day,” he says. “Totally decimate their territories, and make their blood flow like rivers!”

The recording was the reclusive al-Baghdadi’s first released message to supporters since Iraqi forces launched the decisive battle to retake Mosul, the country’s second-largest city, from the IS.

The message apparently was an attempt to harness the feelings of Sunni disenfranchisement that preceded the 2014 IS takeover of Mosul, a largely Sunni city in Shiite-majority Iraq.

Using a derogatory term for Shiites, the speaker says followers of the Muslim sect want to drive “empty Iraq of Sunnis and replace them with the worst of people.”

He calls on fighters to “respond to all attacks,” and to “target all in their media and forces, and all who belong to them.”

The audio message could not be independently verified, but it was similar to recordings previously released by al-Baghdadi.

The IS group is fighting to hold Mosul as Iraq forces and allied Kurdish forces advance on the city with US-led coalition support.

The city of more than 1 million people and surrounding territory fell to IS fighters during a surprise attack in June 2014.

Al-Baghdadi visited the city after the takeover, and from inside Mosul, declared an Islamic caliphate that at one point covered nearly a third of Iraq and Syria.

His video came as Iraqi forces were poised to enter Mosul.

“To all the people of Nineveh, especially the fighters, beware of any weakness in facing your enemy,” al-Baghdadi said, referring to the northern Iraqi province of which Mosul is the capital.

The “caliphate” has been shrinking steadily since last year and Iraqi forces earlier this week reached Mosul, the jihadists’ last major stronghold in Iraq.

Rumors have abounded about the Iraqi militant leader’s health and movements, but his whereabouts are unclear.

In his latest message, which is undated but makes references to events that are at most a few weeks old, Baghdadi calls for attacks against Saudi Arabia — a favorite target of his — and Turkey.

Ankara has troops stationed at a base just outside Mosul and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s escalating rhetoric has raised fears of a unilateral Turkish intervention in Iraq.

Baghdadi also said that his followers who could not travel to Syria or Iraq should aim for Libya and urged all IS fighters to remain united in adversity.

He attempted to stir up sectarian resentment by referring to religious flags and slogans of Shiite fighters among the Iraqi forces and by accusing the country’s Sunni politicians of treason.

The recapture of Mosul by Iraqi forces could spell the end of the group’s days as a land-holding force in Iraq and deal a death blow to the “caliphate.”