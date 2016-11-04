S Korea scandal widens as Park’s former aide held

AFP, SEOUL

Prosecutors detained a former presidential aide as an influence-peddling scandal moved closer to embattled South Korean President Park Geun-hye, with the justice minister warning yesterday that Park could face a probe.

Ahn Jong-beom, who was dismissed on Sunday, is the second person to be taken into detention after Park’s close friend Choi Soon-sil was held on Monday for questioning in the snowballing scandal.

Park is scrambling to deflect rising public anger over suggestions that Choi — the daughter of a shadowy religious figure — vetted presidential speeches, had access to classified documents and used her influence for personal enrichment.

The scandal has shaken the presidency, exposing Park to public outrage and ridicule, and with just over a year left in office, seen her approval ratings plunge to a single-digit percentage.

Choi has denied allegations that she used her friendship with Park to strong-arm companies like Samsung Electronics Co into donating large sums to non-profit foundations that she then used for personal gain, Yonhap news agency said.

Ahn is suspected of helping Choi collect the dubious donations.

“The president herself understands well the gravity of the situation,” South Korean Minister of Justice Kim Hyun-woong told parliament yesterday, Yonhap reported.

“Depending on where the ongoing investigation leads, I will consider whether it is necessary and legally possible to investigate [Park] to find the truth,” he said.

Under the constitution, the incumbent president cannot be charged with a criminal offense except for insurrection or treason, but it is not clear whether the sitting president can be probed by prosecutors and then charged after they leave office.

“If the president calls for a probe, there would be no limits to the investigation,” the minister added, in comments that indicate, for the first time since the scandal broke in September, that Park herself could face questioning.

In an effort to deflect rising public criticism, Park has been urged to create a neutral Cabinet by bringing in members from outside her ruling Saenuri Party.

Yesterday, she announced her pick for chief of staff, Han Gwang-ok, a former aide to late president Kim Dae-jung, in an appointment the presidential Blue House said would help get the rattled administration back on track.

The 74-year-old veteran politician, a long-serving liberal who switched sides and joined Park’s administration in 2013, has dedicated his life to “democracy and national reconciliation.”

“He is well suited to assist the president from the citizens’ perspective,” Blue House spokesman Jung Youn-kuk said.

Park has also reached across the traditional political divide with a host of new appointments, including tapping a liberal politician as her new prime minister — a largely symbolic post — but the opposition has dismissed the reshuffle as a smokescreen, calling for a full investigation of Park’s relationship with Choi and vowing to block the new prime minister’s nomination by wielding its combined parliamentary majority.

The media has portrayed the 60-year-old Choi as a Rasputin-like figure, who wielded an unhealthy influence over Park that continued after her presidential election victory in December 2012.

Choi is the daughter of late religious leader Choi Tae-min, who was married six times, had multiple pseudonyms and set up his own cult-like group known as the Church of Eternal Life.