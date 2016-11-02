Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Flight marks millionth rider

The world’s shortest flight on Monday celebrated taking its millionth passenger on the route. The 2.7km flight between Westray and Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands, off mainland Scotland’s northeast coast, holds the Guinness World Record as the shortest scheduled service. The flight, in an eight-seater Britten Norman Islander aircraft, officially takes two minutes, but with favorable winds it can be done in 47 seconds. Scottish regional airline Loganair has operated the route since 1967 and on Monday honored veteran passenger Anne Rendall, presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. The Royal Bank of Scotland banker has flown more than 10,000 trips on the service, visiting island communities and tending to their banking requirements. “The route is a jewel in our network and known across the world,” Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said. “However, despite its fame, it’s an essential life-line service for the people of Orkney ... It’s used by teachers, doctors, policemen and school pupils, helping them to go about their daily routines with ease and simplicity.”

UNITED STATES

Wisconsin officer fired

A police officer in Milwaukee who killed a black man in a shooting in August that sparked nights of rioting in the Wisconsin city was dismissed from the force on Monday over sexual assault charges, officials said. Dominique Heaggan-Brown, 24, was charged on Oct. 20 in state court with five crimes, including two counts of second-degree sexual assault. A criminal complaint said Heaggan-Brown sexually assaulted a man on Aug. 14, a day after he fatally shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith, local media reported. Heaggan-Brown was also charged with having sex with prostitutes and sexually assaulting another person between December last year and July, court records showed.

UNITED STATES

Child sex buyer jailed

An Australian who traveled to California to have sex with a six-year-old boy on Monday was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Michael Quinn, 33, a geneticist from Melbourne, was arrested in May by federal agents after his arrival at a Los Angeles area hotel where he had arranged to “buy” the child for sex. According to court records, Quinn came to the attention of federal agents in May after he contacted a social networking Web site that caters to individuals with a sexual interest in children. Unaware that he was talking with undercover agents, he said he was traveling to the US to meet with “other pervs” as well as “a dad who shares his young ones.” He was arrested after he paid an agent posing as a pimp US$260 to have sex with a six-year-old child. He pleaded guilty in July.

UNITED STATES

Five shot at Halloween party

An uninvited guest dressed as fictional serial killer Freddy Krueger shot five people at a Halloween party, San Antonio, Texas, police said. The partygoers who were wounded in the shooting early on Sunday were all treated and released from hospitals, but the suspect remained at large as of yesterday, Sergeant Jesse Salame said. The shooting happened after two men who were not invited showed up to the costume party. Authorities believe the man in the Krueger costume got into an argument with others and began shooting. Both men fled. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the fight. Salame said police believe alcohol played a role in the incident. Freddy Krueger is the main character in Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street movies.