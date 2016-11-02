Officials abusing Boko Haram victims: HRW

AFP, LAGOS, Nigeria

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday accused Nigerian officials of sexually exploiting women and girls living in camps for victims of Boko Haram in the war-torn northeast.

HRW in July said it documented 43 cases of women and girls in seven “internally displaced persons” camps in Maiduguri, the epicenter of the seven-year Islamist insurgency, who had been abused by camp leaders, policemen and soldiers.

“It is bad enough that these women and girls are not getting much-needed support for the horrific trauma they suffered at the hands of Boko Haram,” said Mausi Segun, senior Nigeria researcher at HRW. “It is disgraceful and outrageous that people who should protect these women and girls are attacking and abusing them.”

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement he was “worried and shocked” by the report and directed police to “immediately commence investigations into the issue.”

“The welfare of these most vulnerable of Nigerian citizens has been a priority of his government,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said, adding that the allegations raised by the HRW “are not being taken lightly.”

Four of the victims told HRW they were drugged and raped, while 37 were coerced into sex through false marriage promises and material and financial assistance.

“Many of those coerced into sex said they were abandoned if they became pregnant. They and their children have suffered discrimination, abuse and stigmatization from other camp residents,” the global rights body said.

HRW spoke to one 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and made pregnant by a policeman.

“One day he demanded to have sex with me. I refused, but he forced me,” she said. “It happened just that one time, but I soon realized I was pregnant.

“When I informed him about my condition, he threatened to shoot and kill me if I told anyone else. So I was too afraid to report him,” she said.

HRW said irregular supplies of food, clothing, medicine and other essentials in camps were making the women vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

“In some cases, men used their positions of authority and gifts of desperately needed food or other items to have sex with women,” the report said.

Amnesty International has also alleged that the Nigerian military “committed war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in its response to Boko Haram.”

The rights group has accused the military of deliberately shooting dead more than 350 Shiite Muslims in December last year, as well as using “excessive force” against peaceful pro-Biafra protesters this year.