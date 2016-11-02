Clinton doubles down on Trump, FBI

AFP, CINCINNATI, Ohio

Initially caught off guard, US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign has swung between defiance, counterattack and painting her Republican rival, Donald Trump, as a mortal danger since FBI Director James Comey revived her e-mail scandal.

The decision, announced by Comey in a letter to lawmakers on Friday last week, initially dumbfounded Clinton and her allies, throwing what was already the US’ ugliest presidential election into spasms of shock.

Clinton was at the time on an airplane with malfunctioning Wi-Fi and, according to the Los Angeles Times, in the company of a childhood friend as she seemingly cruised toward an easy victory over Trump.

An aide said the former US secretary of state, first lady and senator took it “like a champ,” but the campaign is furious about the renewed focus on her use of a private e-mail server and frustrated that Comey has still not provided answers to them — or the public.

Campaign chairman John Podesta went on the attack, the most senior Democrat in the US Senate said Comey might have broken the law and another campaign manager, Robby Mook, decried what he called a “double standard.”

On Monday, Team Clinton pounced on a CNBC report that quoted an anonymous former FBI official as saying Comey thought it was too close to Election Day to name Russia as meddling in the election.

“That Director Comey would show more discretion in a matter concerning a foreign state actor than one involving the Democratic nominee for president is nothing short of jaw-dropping,” Mook said.

However, the woman poised to make history as the US’ first female president, humiliated 20 years ago by her husband’s dalliance with an intern and long hounded by Republicans, is nothing if not resilient.

The chorus of her campaign theme song — “I’ve still got a lot of fight left in me” — sums up Clinton perfectly.

Outwardly she has appeared relaxed and confident on a breakneck campaign tour in the battleground states of Florida and Ohio.

Boarding her plane on Monday, reporters caught a glimpse of her smiling, holding up a Halloween mask to her face.

However, the absence of one of her closest confidantes, the woman she has described as being akin to a second daughter, from her side over the past three days is a sign that Clinton is taking nothing for granted.

According to US media reports, Comey’s probe was renewed after agents seized a laptop used by the aide, Huma Abedin, and her now estranged husband, former US representative Anthony Weiner.

Abedin was photographed taking her son to school on Monday and some media outlets are speculating whether she is still destined for a plum job in the White House should Clinton win.

In public, Clinton initially called on the FBI to explain its decision without delay. On Saturday, she upped the pressure on Comey, calling his move “deeply troubling” and “unprecedented.”

However, by Monday, when polling data appeared to show that few voters were bothered by the news, she appeared more sanguine.

“I’m not making excuses. I’ve said it was a mistake and I regret it,” she said of her decision to use a private e-mail server while secretary of state, which sparked the initial FBI investigation.

However, apart from a brief news conference on Friday, she has not spoken to the up to three dozen reporters traveling with her campaign.