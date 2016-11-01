Politician defends ‘slitty eyes’ comment

AFP, FRANKFURT, Germany

German European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Sunday defended his use of the term “slitty eyes” for Chinese which triggered outrage after they were revealed in a leaked recording of a speech to business leaders.

Oettinger — the European commissioner for digital economy who was last week named to the more powerful post of budget commissioner — also made disparaging remarks about women and same-sex marriage.

In the comments, secretly filmed at a Hamburg event earlier this month, he mocked a delegation of Chinese ministers, “their hair combed from left to right with shoe polish.”

Anonymous YouTube user “Sebas Travelling,” who uploaded the clip on Friday last week, said Oettinger had used the words “slitty eyes” and “chiselers” to refer to Chinese.

“That was a somewhat sloppy expression that was not meant in any way disrespectfully toward China,” Oettinger told Die Welt on Saturday.

The comments were made during a speech focusing on EU relations with China.

“Nine men, one party. No democracy, no female quota and no women — which follows logically,” he said, referring to the delegation which had visited the European Commission.

Oettinger told Die Welt that his comments were taken out of context and that he had “received a lot of positive reaction” to the speech.

In his comments to the Hamburg forum, he also took aim at the political agendas of domestic German politicians, including more generous pensions and child benefits, a controversial road toll for foreign vehicles and “soon to come, compulsory gay marriage.”

“I have nothing against same-sex marriage, but while we’re all talking and arguing about that, there is no time for other, critical questions which would keep Germany and Europe ahead in a dynamic world,” he said on SWR radio on Sunday.

In the secretly recorded speech, he said Germany and other EU nations were allowing Chinese firms to buy up European companies and their valuable know-how and intellectual property, while China did not allow Europeans to invest there as freely.

“The same rules should go for China and for Europe. We should open our markets to one another to the same extent,” he told Die Welt.

The comments come at an embarrassing time as they emerged just after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced on Friday last week that he had tapped Oettinger to take over the budget portfolio from Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva.

Juncker and German Chancellor Angela Merkel should “impose an adequate punishment in the face of this behavior unworthy of a member of the European Commission,” French activist group SOS Racisme said in a statement on Sunday.