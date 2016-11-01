Bishop who called Catholics ‘demons’ elected Rio mayor

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO

An evangelical mega-church bishop who once called Catholics “demons” was elected mayor of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday in nationwide municipal elections in Brazil.

It was the second round of balloting for city halls in Latin America’s biggest country and confirmed the trend seen in Oct. 2 polls, which ended in humiliation for the former governing Workers’ Party.

In the first round, the Workers’ Party lost about two-thirds of the mayor’s posts it had won in 2012 elections, including Brazil’s largest city, Sao Paulo.

The drubbing underlined the decline of a party founded by former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and came after the removal from office of his handpicked successor, Dilma Rousseff, in an impeachment trial in August.

The biggest winner emerging from the elections has been the PMDB of Brazilian President Michel Temer and allied parties, especially the PSDB.

“The Temer government’s base came out with a big win,” political scientist Fernando Schuler said in Sao Paulo.

Losses by the Workers’ Party in heartland municipalities, including San Bernardo do Campo in Sao Paulo, “reinforced the tendency seen in the first round — a defeat for the former government’s political bloc,” Schuler said.

The highlight of Sunday’s run-off elections was a battle for Rio’s post-Olympics future between socialist Marcelo Freixo and evangelical Marcelo Crivella, from the Brazilian Republican Party (PRB).

RICH UNCLE

Crivella — a bishop in the giant Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, founded by his billionaire uncle — won easily, 59.4 percent to 40.6 percent, final results showed.

He has promised to bring law and order to Rio, a city beset by high crime.

Despite billions of US dollars in investments for the Olympic Games this year the city has ramshackle infrastructure, including a lack of basic sanitation for many in impoverished favelas.

Casting his vote in Copacabana, Crivella said he would dedicate himself “above all to health, education, transport and public safety.”

Evangelical politicians are advancing steadily nationwide, helped by disgust over revelations of systemic corruption among leading politicians and executives during the Workers’ Party era.

The evangelical message has also taken root among poor people, who earlier would have been expected to vote more along leftist lines.

Several high-profile cases of evangelical leaders also caught up in corruption allegations have yet to damage the movement.

Crivella himself faces controversy.

He has had to work hard to distance himself from statements he made in a book he wrote in 1999 in which he described Roman Catholics as “demonic” and claimed that Hindus drank their children’s blood.

The 59-year-old has also described homosexuality as evil and African religions as worshipping “evil spirits.”