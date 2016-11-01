Pakistan opposition leader dismisses coup accusation

Reuters, ISLAMABAD

Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan on Sunday dismissed accusations that his planned shutdown of the nation’s capital could lead to a military coup, saying Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif “can’t hide behind ‘democracy in danger’” to quash protests.

Khan, a former national cricket hero, has vowed to bring 1 million people into Islamabad tomorrow to paralyze the government and force Sharif either to resign or allow an inquiry into the “Panama Papers” revelations about his family’s offshore wealth.

Sharif’s ruling PML-N party has accused Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of endangering democracy by attempting to draw Pakistan’s powerful military into a political dispute — a sensitive issue in a nation where the army has a history of staging coups.

Khan said the police have him under virtual house arrest after the city banned public gatherings ahead of the planned protest and arrested scores of PTI workers.

He dismissed claims he wants the army to topple Sharif, as it did when Sharif was in power in the 1990s, and said the protests aim to hold the prime minister to account for alleged corruption.

“How can a democrat want the military to come in?” Khan said. “He has to answer.”

Pakistan’s military has repeatedly refused to comment on the planned protests.

Relations between the PML-N party and the military soured earlier last month after a newspaper report about a top-level national security meeting angered the army, prompting the removal of one of Sharif’s Cabinet ministers blamed for the leak.

The tense relations, as well as the row between Sharif and Khan, have stirred unease and prompted newspaper editorial warnings that a descent into street chaos could trigger military intervention.

On Sunday, one of Sharif’s closest allies, Pakistani Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, wrote in the English-language the News newspaper that Khan was “willing to derail democracy for personal gains.”

The attack adds to long-held suspicions by PML-N supporters that Khan is being used by the military in a power struggle with the civilian government, which has ceded control of key policy areas, such as relations with India and Afghanistan, to the military.

“I don’t need the army,” Khan said. “I’m doing what the opposition is supposed to do. Expose corruption, expose breaking the laws of the land ... It doesn’t mean I’m asking the army to come in.”

Khan said it is corruption, not protests, that threatens democracy.

“When you have people coming to power and looting the country, they actually weaken the democratic system because people lose faith in democracy, and when the army comes in they welcome them with sweets.”

Khan blamed Sharif for the latest tensions between the government and the military, saying Sharif’s allies leaked details of the security meeting to the Dawn newspaper.

“They messed it up,” Khan said.

“They have humiliated the army, they’ve exposed the army, they’ve ridiculed the army because of the [Dawn leak] — what have we got to do with it?” he asked

The Oct. 6 Dawn article said top PML-N politicians confronted high-ranking military officials and called for the military not to interfere if civilian authorities tried to arrest members of anti-India militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On Friday, Khan’s supporters fought running battles with police in the city of Rawalpindi, close to Islamabad. Scores of PTI party workers have been arrested.