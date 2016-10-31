Agencies

TURKEY

Lawmaker hurt in shooting

An influential opposition lawmaker was on Saturday shot and injured by unidentified assailants who attacked him in a restaurant, according to the Anadolou news agency. Republican People’s Party Deputy Chairman Bulent Tezcan was in a stable condition in hospital following the attack in which he was shot in the leg with a handgun, the agency reported. The incident happened in a restaurant in Aydin, southwest Turkey. Tezcan was taken to hospital shortly afterward. The attackers fled the scene following the incident. The motive of the attack was not immediately known, but tensions in Turkey are soaring following a failed coup attempt in July.

UNITED STATES

Mystery powder closes opera

An audience member at the Metropolitan Opera House on Saturday sprinkled a powdery substance — what the police said might have been the ashes of his mentor — into the orchestra pit during an intermission of a performance, setting off a police investigation and causing the cancelation of the rest of that opera and a production that evening. The police said at a news conference on Saturday night that they had identified the audience member, a man, through surveillance footage and interviews with witnesses he spoke to before the afternoon performance of Gioachino Rossini’s Guillaume Tell. Deputy police commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism John Miller provided few details about the man or his mentor.

KAZAKHSTAN

Astronauts return to Earth

A Russian Soyuz space capsule has landed in Kazakhstan, bringing three astronauts from the US, Japan and Russia back to Earth from a 115-day mission aboard the International Space Station. The landing took place yesterday morning near Dzhezkazgan on the treeless Central Asian steppes. NASA’s Kate Rubins, Japan’s Takuya Onisihi and Russia’s Anatoly Ivanishin were removed from the capsule and sat on the steppes still in their capsule seats while they readjusted to the forces of gravity after nearly four months in weightless conditions.

GERMANY

Four injured in stabbing

Police say four people were injured on Saturday afternoon in a stabbing attack at a commuter rail and subway station in downtown Frankfurt. Police spokeswoman Chantal Ench said the attack took place inside the Frankfurt Hauptwache station. Ench said four people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds, but she did not have details beyond that. She said police are investigating to find out how many people were involved. She also did not have any details on the ages and genders of the injured.

UNITED STATES

Students ‘ignorant’ of racism

An Ohio high school on Saturday blamed “ignorance” as it apologized for a banner displayed at a prep football game recalling the country’s brutal treatment of Native Americans. Several news organizations reported that some Greenfield-McClain High School cheerleaders held up a banner at a Friday night game against the Hillsboro High Indians. It read: “Hey Indians, Get Ready for a Trail of Tears Part 2.” The reference was to the 19th-century forced relocation of Indians. Thousands died of starvation, illness or exposure. “A horrific mistake was made,” Greenfield-McClain High School said in a statement. “A sign was created out of ignorance, not hate.”