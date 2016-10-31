Spain ends 10-month political crisis

AFP, MADRID

Spain on Saturday finally turned the page on a roller-coaster 10-month political crisis as lawmakers voted the conservatives back into power despite bitter divisions.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won a parliamentary confidence vote, pledging to plough on with his economic policies, despite the opposition blaming austerity in his first term for deepening inequalities.

“Do no expect me to... damage economic recovery and job creation,” the 61-year-old told lawmakers in a pre-vote parliamentary session, referring to Spain’s return to growth under his watch.

Rajoy only won the vote thanks to the abstention of most lawmakers from the Spanish Socialist Party, which opted to let their arch-rival govern rather than go to third elections in poll-weary Spain.

One hundred and seventy lawmakers voted for Rajoy, 111 against and 68 Socialists abstained.

The Socialists’ decision to abstain drew stinging criticism from its rivals including the far-left Podemos party, and divided the party so seriously that Spanish Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez was ousted earlier this month.

Hours before the vote, Sanchez himself gave a tearful statement to the media, announcing he was quitting as a lawmaker so he would not have to abstain and allow Rajoy to govern.

Near parliament, several thousand protesters took to the streets amid a heavy police presence, unhappy about corruption and sweeping spending cuts during Rajoy’s first term, shouting: “They don’t represent us.”

“It’s going to be the same government, or similar, [as in] the past four years, which was disastrous for Spain,” said Carmen Lopez, a 65-year-old retired computer technician.

In parliament itself, party leaders strongly criticized Rajoy and one another — just as they have done for the past 10 months as the country went through two inconclusive elections.

This unstable period saw Spain go from jubilation after polls in December last year ended the two-party hold on power as millions voted for two upstart parties — to disillusion following polls in June that returned inconclusive results once again.

Rajoy’s Popular Party won both elections, but without enough parliamentary seats to govern alone. As no political grouping was able to agree on a viable coalition, Spain looked set for more elections.

That changed last weekend when the Socialists opted to abstain in Saturday’s confidence vote after weeks of infighting that saw Sanchez ousted.

Rajoy’s nomination is to be formalized by royal decree of King Felipe VI of Spain.

French President Francois Hollande congratulated Rajoy late on Saturday, expressing the wish in a letter that neighbors Spain and France would together relaunch “the European project” to create “a stronger, safer continent.”

Unlike when he came to power in 2011 with an absolute majority, Rajoy’s party only has to have 137 out of 350 seats in parliament and is likely to face huge opposition, forcing him to negotiate every bill.

“You are in the clear minority and under tight surveillance of this lower house. The Socialist party will devote itself to monitoring your every step,” Spanish Socialist Party parliamentary spokesman Antonio Hernando told Rajoy.

Among his priorities is the 2017 budget, which is likely to need at least 5 billion euros (US$5.5 billion) in spending cuts to reduce the deficit in the face of EU pressure.